Shop WILD Saturday Set for December 11

CONTACT: Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 November 19, 2021

Concord, NH – If you are an outdoor enthusiast, or have one on your shopping list, join us for Shop WILD Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s exciting holiday shopping experience. The event is set for Saturday, December 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers will be asking for this season including gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses, Hike Safe cards, and the full line up of official Fish and Game logo merchandise such as the extremely popular vintage-inspired Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt. New this year, art lovers will have the opportunity to purchase original, one-of-a-kind paintings by Andrew Schafermeyer. Anglers and collectors alike will appreciate Schafermeyer’s bold use of color in his interpretation of Granite State fish.

Shop WILD Saturday has something for the whole family to explore. Meet Conservation Officer Richard Crouse, along with the newest K-9 Koda, from the hit show North Woods Law New Hampshire. Learn about live birds of prey, and meet them in the feather, with Jane Kelly and her interactive On the Wing programming. Master fly tier Scott Biron will be on hand demonstrating the intricacies that bring a fly to life—and make fish bite. And for foodies, Hannah Verville will be selling her legendary chocolate chip cookies and homemade dog treats. Her baked goods always sell out fast, and all proceeds go to the New Hampshire Fish and Game K-9 Program. See you there!

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources. To learn more about the variety of ways you can support the Department, visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/support/index.html.

