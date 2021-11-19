Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates for October 2021 

Boston, MA — The state’s October total unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point at 5.3 percent, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 25,000 jobs in October. This follows last month’s revised gain of 13,500 jobs. The largest over the month private sector job gains were in Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, Leisure and Hospitality, and Educational and Health Services. Since December 2020, Massachusetts has gained 186,500 jobs.

From October 2020 to October 2021, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 197,200 jobs. The Largest over the year gains occurred in Leisure and Hospitality; Professional, Scientific, and Business Services; and Trade, Transportation and Utilities.

The October unemployment rate was 0.7 percentage point above the national rate of 4.6 percent reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force increased by 5,600 from 3,720,700 in September, as 1,600 more residents were employed and 4,000 more residents were unemployed over the month.

Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 3.2 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – was up one-tenth of a percentage point at 66.0 percent. Compared to October 2020, the labor force participation rate is up 0.7 percentage points.

October 2021 Employment Overview

Professional and Business Services gained 9,700 (+1.6%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 43,400 (+7.6%) jobs were added.

Leisure and Hospitality gained 4,900 (+1.6%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 51,100 (+19.7%) jobs were added.

Education and Health Services gained 4,900 jobs (+0.6%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 26,000 (+3.5%) jobs were added.

Trade, Transportation and Utilities gained 4,600 (+0.8%) over the month. Over the year, 26,300 (+4.9%) jobs were added.

Manufacturing gained 1,100 (0.5%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 9,400 (+4.1%) jobs were added.

Information gained 700 (+0.8%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 7,000 (+8.1%) jobs were added.

Construction gained 500 (+0.3%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 11,300 (+7.2%) jobs were added.

Other Services gained 200 (+0.2%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 5,100 (+4.5%) jobs were added.

Financial Activities lost 700 (+0.3%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 1,500 (+0.7%) jobs were added.

Government lost 900 (-0.2%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 16,100 (+3.8%) jobs were added.

Labor Force Overview

The October estimates show 3,529,400 Massachusetts residents were employed and 196,900 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,726,300. The unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point at 5.3 percent. Over the month, the October labor force was up by 5,600 from 3,720,700 in September, with 1,600 more residents employed and 4,000 more residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, was up by 0.1 percentage point at 66.0 percent. The labor force was up 38,000 from the October 2020 estimate of 3,688,300, as 156,100 more residents were employed and 118,100 fewer residents were unemployed.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

For further information on seasonal adjustment methodology, please refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website https://www.bls.gov.

Local area unemployment statistics for October 2021 will be released on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The preliminary November 2021 and revised October 2021 unemployment rate, labor force and job estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, December 17, 2021. See the 2021 Media Advisory annual schedule for a complete list of release dates.

Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/lmi.

