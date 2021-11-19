Free Webinar on Tax Registration and Reporting for Special Events

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on November 30 at 9 am Central time for its latest free tax webinar covering tax registration and reporting for special events in Tennessee.

Participants will learn how to register as a promoter or a vendor at special events in Tennessee. They can also ask department staff any questions they may have.

Register for the webinar here.

The November 30 webinar is part of a series of webinars the department offers each month to give the public an opportunity to learn more about tax topics. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

