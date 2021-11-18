2021-11-18 14:11:33.39 'Very Lucky Day' Brings $1 Million Scratchers Win

2021-11-18 14:11:33.39

A little extra cash plus a whole lot of luck has won a St. Louis Scratchers player a $1 million top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me $1,000,000” Scratchers game.

The player had not played Scratchers in a long time, but when he found himself with $40 extra while in Phillips 66, 10001 Page Ave. in St. Louis, he decided to give it a shot.

“I bought one of the $30 Scratchers, and I thought, ‘Do I want to get $10 in Powerball, or do I want to get another Scratcher?’” he explained.

Ultimately, he made the lucky decision to go with the $10 Scratchers ticket. In the parking lot, he decided to scratch the $10 ticket first.

“When I scratched the first number off, I had to sit back and take a second look,” he said. “I slowly scratched them all off and every number was a winner for $50,000. I was in shock.”

To top off his $1 million win, when he scratched the $30 ticket, he discovered it to be a $500 winner.

“It was a good day,” he summed up.

Scratchers and Draw Games prizes of more than $600 may be claimed at any Missouri Lottery office – Jefferson City, St. Louis, Kansas City or Springfield – by appointment only. For more information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com