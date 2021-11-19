Submit Release
New ways to keep your F&G licenses up to date

Idaho Fish and Game released the new GoOutdoorsIdaho.com licensing in late 2020, and has been working on exciting new ways to make your licensing account easier to access and use.

Here are a few great ways to use the new system:

  • Download the GoOutdoorsIdaho mobile app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. This app features great resources like:
    • Options to store and sync your licenses and permits to your mobile device
    • Access to hunting and fishing rule and regulations
    • Access to purchase items through your Fish and Game licensing account
    • Location based sunrise/sunset times (if you choose to share your location)
    • Ability to quickly and easily fill out your Mandatory Hunter Report
  • Set your licenses to auto-renew so that you’re already ready to get outdoors:
    • Log into your account at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com or through your mobile app
    • Click on the “Auto-Renew” option on your home page
    • Enter your payment method information, and select which items you want to automatically renew
    • Your eligible items will automatically renew each year on Dec. 1st!
  • Add a durable plastic hard card to your purchase
    • Keep your licenses handy on a beautifully designed, durable plastic card
    • Similar size to most credit cards, it can be stored easily in a wallet, backpack or tackle box
    • Purchase a new card each year to collect the various designs featuring Idaho’s unique wildlife

