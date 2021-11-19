Chief Justice Paul Newby Visits Halifax, Bertie, Hertford, Northampton, Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson Counties During 100 County Tour

Chief Justice Paul Newby continued his 100 county courthouse tour this week. He visited the Halifax, Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton county courthouses yesterday, November 18, and will visit the Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson county courthouses today.

Newby's 100 county tour began in Cherokee County in May and is expected to end in Dare County in 2022. When completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.

At each county courthouse, he greets judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open this year. In 2020–2021, judges and courthouse personnel have been essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"We couldn't function without the dedicated men and women who tirelessly work at our local courthouses," Chief Justice Newby said. "As head of the Judicial Branch I want to thank them and let all of them know that what they do is vital to the administration of justice in our great state."

Members of the media are invited to accompany Newby during each courthouse tour. Interviews, photos, and video will be permitted while the tour is in progress. The timeline and details of each visit will be announced as they become available.