ITsavvy Named Reseller Under NY Contract for Cisco Products and Services

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers for public and private sectors, just announced that it was selected as an Authorized Reseller for Cisco software, hardware and implementation services to government, higher education and select K-12 schools in New York State under Cisco Systems Inc’s New York State IT Umbrella PM20800 agreement. Cisco Systems, Inc. is one of multiple awardees for New York’s statewide Information Technology Umbrella Contract - Manufacturer Based award.

Through Cisco’s prime contract PM20800 and ITsavvy, New York public sector clients can procure Cisco products and services under one purchasing vehicle for the following categories: Software and Software Services, Hardware and Hardware Services, and Implementation Services.

This contract is open to all New York State agencies, political subdivisions, local governments, public authorities, public school and fire districts, public and nonprofit libraries, and certain other nonpublic/nonprofit organizations.

ITsavvy’s Senior Director Public Sector Brian Fields said, “This represents another valuable contract in our ever-growing portfolio of public sector purchasing vehicles. We look forward to providing top-performing, high-quality Cisco products backed by our world-class support to New York’s public sector organizations.”

Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products.

For purposes of Cisco’s prime contract PM20800, ITsavvy’s Federal ID number is 55-0865845 and SFS ID number is1100022000.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-named-reseller-under-ny-contract-for-cisco-products-and-services/

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the U.S. Combining a comprehensive value-added reseller business with industry-leading IT solutions, ITsavvy is a single-source, end-to-end IT partner that strives to continuously deliver peace of mind to its clients.

