Independent Venue Week 2022 Announces Partnership w/ So Young
EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Venue Week and So Young team up to tour, bringing you three of the hottest new bands from the UK underground scene - deep tan, DEADLETTER and Priestgate
BUY TICKETS HERE | from £8
MONDAY 31 JANUARY - HEARTBREAKERS, SOUTHAMPTON
TUESDAY 1 FEBRUARY - THE SOCIAL, LONDON
WEDNESDAY 2 FEBRUARY - MUSIC HALL, RAMSGATE
THURSDAY 3 FEBRUARY - GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON
FRIDAY 4 FEBRUARY - SUNFLOWER LOUNGE, BIRMINGHAM
SATURDAY 5 FEBRUARY - FULFORD ARMS, YORK
OVER 120 INDEPENDENT UK VENUES ARE ALREADY SIGNED UP FOR INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK 2022
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH - ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND, CREATIVE SCOTLAND, ARTS COUNCIL WALES, SEE TICKETS
Independentvenueweek.com
#IVW22
Independent Venue Week and So Young team up to bring you three of the buzziest new bands from the UK underground scene in deep tan, DEADLETTER and Priestgate. Though very much part of a new wave of post-punk acts, all three hark back – being both musically and visually reminiscent of 70’s and 80’s acts such as The Cure, The Slits, Gang of Four and Bauhaus. They’ll bring their dark and frenetic live shows to Independent Venues in Southampton, London, Ramsgate, Brighton, Birmingham, and finish with an all-dayer in York on Saturday 5th February. Tickets can be bought here: independentvenueweek.seetickets.com/tour/ivw-x-so-young-presents-
First off, hailing from Yorkshire, now South London rooted, DEADLETTER channel the droll fury of The Fall and the lopsided rhythms of LCD Soundsystem into a strain of vehement post-punk, exploring the darker side of existence through a lens of narrative-driven levity. With members being firm friends from birth, there is an instinctive understanding of movement and danceability to their music worth its' weight in gold, whilst never cheapening the nuance and grit of their sound.. With four singles now under their belt, the only way is upwards for DEADLETTER.
Also part of London’s thriving post-punk scene, deep tan make music that emerges from the fatalistic side of life with a flash of cynicism and a rumble of venomous intent. Simultaneously bitingly focussed and deadpan-apathetic, theirs is a distinctly modern take on the genre, with the band's stripped-back, minimal sound engaging mostly with contemporary themes, from deepfake revenge pornography to surreal meme pages and stories of furry hedonism.
And finally, raised in the sleepy town of Driffield in East Yorkshire, Priestgate formed as a battle-cry against the restlessness and mundanity of rural life, and began as a reaction to the sparse local music scene around them, which in turn has allowed them to craft and develop their own unique sound without the added pressure of conformity. Drawing comparisons to The Cure and The Maccabees, Priestgate have combined bright guitar-pop hooks with darker lyrical sensibilities, concocting their own angst-laden blend of the hypnotic and euphoric.
Independent Venue Week will take place from Monday 25 January to Sunday 31 January 2021. 2022’s official ambassadors include Wet Leg, Joesef representing Scotland, Mace The Great for Wales, and SOAK will representing Northern Ireland.
So far this year, 121 venues from 66 different villages, towns and cities have signed up to take part, 89% of which are outside of London with more to be announced over the coming weeks. Over 30 venues from Wales have applied to take part in Independent Venue Week’s 2022 edition. This is the highest number of Welsh’s venues involved since the start of IVW.
Details of shows, tours and ticket links are available on the Independent Venue Week website: www.independentvenueweek.com
For full event listings please visit: independentvenueweek.com/uk/ticketsandinfo
PRESS IMAGES HERE
‘ON THE ROAD WITH INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK’ 2020 DOCUMENTARY ON BBC IPLAYER HERE
- ENDS -
For additional images and comment on Independent Venue Week please get in touch with alexkarol@wearefullfat.com or clara@wearefullfat.com or bradley@wearefullfat.com
About Independent Venue Week
Independent Venue Week is a seven-day nationwide celebration of music venues around the country and the people that own, run and work in them. The venues - the backbone of the live music scene - give artists their first experience of playing live to an audience and allow fans to get up close to artists who may one day be playing stadiums and festival main stages. They also provide those wanting a career in music, off the stage, the chance to learn their craft up close in a small venue. IVW highlights why they are also cultural hubs for learning, creativity, arts and culture more widely in the local community for people from all walks of life. IVW brings together venues with breaking and established artists, promoters, labels, media and tastemakers to create a nationwide series of gigs.
https://www.independentvenueweek.com/uk
https://twitter.com/IVW_UK
https://www.facebook.com/independentvenueweek/
https://www.instagram.com/ivw_uk/
About Arts Council England
Arts Council England is the national development agency for creativity and culture. We have set out our strategic vision in Let’s Create that by 2030 we want England to be a country in which the creativity of each of us is valued and given the chance to flourish and where everyone of us has access to a remarkable range of high quality cultural experiences. We invest public money from Government and The National Lottery to help support the sector and to deliver this vision. www.artscouncil.org.uk
Following the Covid-19 crisis, the Arts Council developed a £160 million Emergency Response Package, with nearly 90% coming from the National Lottery, for organisations and individuals needing support. We are also one of the bodies administering the Government’s unprecedented £1.96 billion Culture Recovery Funds. Find out more at www.artscouncil.org.uk/covid19.
About Creative Scotland
Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland distributing funding provided by the Scottish Government and The National Lottery. Further information at creativescotland.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about the value of art and creativity in Scotland and join in at www.ourcreativevoice.scot
About Arts Council Wales
The Arts Council of Wales is the country’s official public body for funding and developing the arts.
Every day, people across Wales are enjoying and taking part in the arts. We help to support and grow this activity. We do this by using the public funds that are made available to us by the Welsh Government and by distributing the money we receive as a good cause from the National Lottery. By managing and investing these funds in creative activity, the Arts Council contributes to people’s quality of life and to the cultural, social and economic wellbeing of Wales.
About See Tickets
seetickets.com is an independent ticketing company headquartered in the UK with offices in 10 countries. See Tickets has long been a champion of independent venues working with more than 50 venue partners across the UK including The Leadmill, Electric Ballroom, Albert Hall Manchester, Village Underground, Omeara, The Brudenell, Alexandra Palace, The Boileroom, Sneaky Pete’s, Bush Hall and Lincoln Engine Shed.
Alex Karol
BUY TICKETS HERE | from £8
MONDAY 31 JANUARY - HEARTBREAKERS, SOUTHAMPTON
TUESDAY 1 FEBRUARY - THE SOCIAL, LONDON
WEDNESDAY 2 FEBRUARY - MUSIC HALL, RAMSGATE
THURSDAY 3 FEBRUARY - GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON
FRIDAY 4 FEBRUARY - SUNFLOWER LOUNGE, BIRMINGHAM
SATURDAY 5 FEBRUARY - FULFORD ARMS, YORK
OVER 120 INDEPENDENT UK VENUES ARE ALREADY SIGNED UP FOR INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK 2022
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH - ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND, CREATIVE SCOTLAND, ARTS COUNCIL WALES, SEE TICKETS
Independentvenueweek.com
#IVW22
Independent Venue Week and So Young team up to bring you three of the buzziest new bands from the UK underground scene in deep tan, DEADLETTER and Priestgate. Though very much part of a new wave of post-punk acts, all three hark back – being both musically and visually reminiscent of 70’s and 80’s acts such as The Cure, The Slits, Gang of Four and Bauhaus. They’ll bring their dark and frenetic live shows to Independent Venues in Southampton, London, Ramsgate, Brighton, Birmingham, and finish with an all-dayer in York on Saturday 5th February. Tickets can be bought here: independentvenueweek.seetickets.com/tour/ivw-x-so-young-presents-
First off, hailing from Yorkshire, now South London rooted, DEADLETTER channel the droll fury of The Fall and the lopsided rhythms of LCD Soundsystem into a strain of vehement post-punk, exploring the darker side of existence through a lens of narrative-driven levity. With members being firm friends from birth, there is an instinctive understanding of movement and danceability to their music worth its' weight in gold, whilst never cheapening the nuance and grit of their sound.. With four singles now under their belt, the only way is upwards for DEADLETTER.
Also part of London’s thriving post-punk scene, deep tan make music that emerges from the fatalistic side of life with a flash of cynicism and a rumble of venomous intent. Simultaneously bitingly focussed and deadpan-apathetic, theirs is a distinctly modern take on the genre, with the band's stripped-back, minimal sound engaging mostly with contemporary themes, from deepfake revenge pornography to surreal meme pages and stories of furry hedonism.
And finally, raised in the sleepy town of Driffield in East Yorkshire, Priestgate formed as a battle-cry against the restlessness and mundanity of rural life, and began as a reaction to the sparse local music scene around them, which in turn has allowed them to craft and develop their own unique sound without the added pressure of conformity. Drawing comparisons to The Cure and The Maccabees, Priestgate have combined bright guitar-pop hooks with darker lyrical sensibilities, concocting their own angst-laden blend of the hypnotic and euphoric.
Independent Venue Week will take place from Monday 25 January to Sunday 31 January 2021. 2022’s official ambassadors include Wet Leg, Joesef representing Scotland, Mace The Great for Wales, and SOAK will representing Northern Ireland.
So far this year, 121 venues from 66 different villages, towns and cities have signed up to take part, 89% of which are outside of London with more to be announced over the coming weeks. Over 30 venues from Wales have applied to take part in Independent Venue Week’s 2022 edition. This is the highest number of Welsh’s venues involved since the start of IVW.
Details of shows, tours and ticket links are available on the Independent Venue Week website: www.independentvenueweek.com
For full event listings please visit: independentvenueweek.com/uk/ticketsandinfo
PRESS IMAGES HERE
‘ON THE ROAD WITH INDEPENDENT VENUE WEEK’ 2020 DOCUMENTARY ON BBC IPLAYER HERE
- ENDS -
For additional images and comment on Independent Venue Week please get in touch with alexkarol@wearefullfat.com or clara@wearefullfat.com or bradley@wearefullfat.com
About Independent Venue Week
Independent Venue Week is a seven-day nationwide celebration of music venues around the country and the people that own, run and work in them. The venues - the backbone of the live music scene - give artists their first experience of playing live to an audience and allow fans to get up close to artists who may one day be playing stadiums and festival main stages. They also provide those wanting a career in music, off the stage, the chance to learn their craft up close in a small venue. IVW highlights why they are also cultural hubs for learning, creativity, arts and culture more widely in the local community for people from all walks of life. IVW brings together venues with breaking and established artists, promoters, labels, media and tastemakers to create a nationwide series of gigs.
https://www.independentvenueweek.com/uk
https://twitter.com/IVW_UK
https://www.facebook.com/independentvenueweek/
https://www.instagram.com/ivw_uk/
About Arts Council England
Arts Council England is the national development agency for creativity and culture. We have set out our strategic vision in Let’s Create that by 2030 we want England to be a country in which the creativity of each of us is valued and given the chance to flourish and where everyone of us has access to a remarkable range of high quality cultural experiences. We invest public money from Government and The National Lottery to help support the sector and to deliver this vision. www.artscouncil.org.uk
Following the Covid-19 crisis, the Arts Council developed a £160 million Emergency Response Package, with nearly 90% coming from the National Lottery, for organisations and individuals needing support. We are also one of the bodies administering the Government’s unprecedented £1.96 billion Culture Recovery Funds. Find out more at www.artscouncil.org.uk/covid19.
About Creative Scotland
Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland distributing funding provided by the Scottish Government and The National Lottery. Further information at creativescotland.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about the value of art and creativity in Scotland and join in at www.ourcreativevoice.scot
About Arts Council Wales
The Arts Council of Wales is the country’s official public body for funding and developing the arts.
Every day, people across Wales are enjoying and taking part in the arts. We help to support and grow this activity. We do this by using the public funds that are made available to us by the Welsh Government and by distributing the money we receive as a good cause from the National Lottery. By managing and investing these funds in creative activity, the Arts Council contributes to people’s quality of life and to the cultural, social and economic wellbeing of Wales.
About See Tickets
seetickets.com is an independent ticketing company headquartered in the UK with offices in 10 countries. See Tickets has long been a champion of independent venues working with more than 50 venue partners across the UK including The Leadmill, Electric Ballroom, Albert Hall Manchester, Village Underground, Omeara, The Brudenell, Alexandra Palace, The Boileroom, Sneaky Pete’s, Bush Hall and Lincoln Engine Shed.
Alex Karol
Full Fat
alexkarol@wearefullfat.com