Enuit LLC completes additional functionality for system integration with SAP for LNG at Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in Tokyo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Enuit LLC announced today that the ENTRADE integration with SAP at Mitsui & Co. Ltd. has been gone live supporting Mitsui’s LNG business in Tokyo as of 29th October 2021.
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. which has a rich history, has 130 locations in 63 countries and is one of the leading Sogo Shosha engaging in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products.
In 2019, Mitsui has successfully implemented Entrade, since then, Entrade has been supporting Mitsui’s global LNG trading business. In 2020, Mitsui began working with Enuit to develop an Accounting Function in Entrade for their Tokyo LNG Business.
The integration will allow Mitsui to have their journal entry information sent directly to their SAP system for final accounting.
Tony Teo, Managing Director of Enuit Singapore said, “It has been a great pleasure to work with Mitsui again. Given the difficulties that 2020 posed for global interactions and the way traditional implementations took place, the Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Enuit teams have been extremely organised and committed to getting this project success and running smoothly”.
ABOUT Mitsui
Mitsui & Co., Ltd (8031: JP) is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 63 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania.
Mitsui has over 5,500 employees and deploys talent around the globe to identify, develop, and grow businesses in collaboration with a global network of trusted partners. Mitsui has built a strong and diverse core business portfolio covering the Mineral and Metal Resources, Energy, Machinery and Infrastructure, and Chemicals industries.
Visit https://www.mitsui.com to learn more.
ABOUT ENUIT LLC
Enuit LLC provides enterprise risk management solutions, also known as ETRM/CTRM solution, for energy and commodities trading companies worldwide. We give our customers complete visibility, insights, control and management over their business operations helping them to have peace of mind to make quick and informed decisions that affect the bottom line.
Enuit, LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, with offices located in Beijing, London, Singapore, Tokyo and India to serve markets in China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and North America.
Visit https://www.enuit.com to learn more.
Mark Tredway
