Westminster Barracks/ Violation of APO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B105145

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/19/2021 / 1205 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Raymond Thibeault

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/19/2021, Vermont State Police received a complaint of Raymond Thibeault (59) violating an abuse prevention order he had been served on 11/18/21. Investigation revealed numerous violations had occurred after service of the order. Thibeault was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on November 19, 2021, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: BRATTLEBORO

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

