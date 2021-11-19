Annie Mecias-Murphy of JA&M Developing LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A tremendous investment in infrastructure is expected over the next 10 years, but the workforce necessary to complete these project does not currently exist.

For the construction of tomorrow to take us into the next century, workforce development will be essential.

Annie Mecias-Murphy is the co-owner and president of JA&M Developing LLC, a family-owned shell contracting firm for residential and commercial projects. JA&M’s niche is the main structure of a building.

Annie is dedicated to exposing the next generation, especially underprivileged students, to the opportunities that can be found in construction, which includes everything from carpentry, concrete and stucco to masonry and steel.

To Annie, workforce development is all about young people. Annie works with the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, the Florida East Coast chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, and the EPIC Foundation to create a pipeline for students under 18 to enroll in their apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

“It’s about being able to expose the students to these skills at a young age because it could be life-changing,” says Annie. “I was lucky enough to be introduced to this world as a kid because of my dad, but not everybody has that exposure. If you don't know that it exists, how could you know that there are better opportunities for you? I like to be able to help in any way I can.”

And with thousands of people moving to Florida every day, construction is not going to stop.

