Rock Roots Artist Brother T LoveJones releases new hit song Down Home Boy

Brother T LoveJones offers a unique musical flair that combines good ol' Americana with a contemporary feel that is taking the charts by storm.

I like music . I like fun” — Brother T LoveJones

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging online as one of the best new artist singer-songwriters Brother T brings another classic release for all music lovers young and old. Filmed at the iconic landmark Sandstone Ranch, a 15-acre Flinkman estate in the Santa Monica Mountains. LoveJones new song and music video brings to life his magical lyrics, “I like music. I like fun. “

The party doesn’t stop, when his band has one of rock and country’s history best musicians to play keys the legendary David B. Cohen. It gets even better when the beautiful and talented, Katja Rieckermann holds it down on sax in video and horn track was played by the incomparable Arno Hecht. The Lovettes (Letty , LaLa, & Lori ) keep that soulful rhythm going nonstop with their melodic singing backing up vocals. This infectious new song shows its foundation on drum track played by Cody Morrison and in video Sami Hashem. It all comes together with the virtuoso guitar licks by Ivan Rivera.

With an amazing cast top IG models Tiffany Joe, Kat Taylor, and Tamara Lee keeping BTL in good company. He also has cameos by top artist and philanthropist Andre Roberson with his wife Shawnee Witt.

Having an all-star team produce his project was a recipe for success. The video was directed by one of the industry's premier photographers Tariq Kohgadai. He brought in an editor with extraordinary talent and futuristic effects Mario Moskino. Having help from industry icon production manager TeeJay Morehouse was priceless. The song’s music was produced by Brian “King Scruff” Castle of FurBall Productions. who also played bass on the track.

Teaming up with Executive Producer #Keith “ Dj Proper” Jordan once again they give fans undeniable proof Brother T LoveJones is most definitely a Down Home Boy and here he comes!!!

8 pm PST World Premiere on Friday 11/19/21

Download song on all major platforms online #http://lnk.to/DownHomeBoy

Exclusive merch and join his Fanclub to keep updated with new shows coming up in 2022 via #http://vibecentral.global/

All business inquiries and booking please contact sbyers@byersiplaw.com

Down Home Boy ( Original Music Video )