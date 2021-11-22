LettUs Grow Joins Contain Inc Vendor Network

Inside LettUs Grow’s DROP & GROW Container Farm Delivery of the DROP & GROW Container Farm

Contain announces an addition to its vendor network, LettUs Grow, a UK-based agritech co providing container farms & software for controlled environment ag.

The vertical farming industry is in its infancy in the UK, but with worsening weather conditions impacting harvests.....indoor farming has the opportunity to provide a reliable source of food” — Jack Farmer, LettUs Grow CEO & Founder

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contain Inc is pleased to announce a new addition to its vendor network, "LettUs Grow." LettUs Grow is a UK-based agritech company providing vertical container farms and software for controlled environment agriculture. LettUs Grow believes they provide a sustainable and reliable source of food production as farmers, supply chains and the environment are increasingly impacted by climate change. LettUs Grow is eager to work with Contain to increase industry accessibility and support clients with new and existing ventures.

Following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, LettUs Grow saw a significant uptick in interest in indoor agriculture and vertical farming. Nevertheless, heightened financial hardships continue to stifle entrepreneurs, field farmers, and other interested individuals and businesses from making the first step into the industry. With indoor farms often requiring high start-up costs, funding for new entrants is the trickiest element to overcome. LettUs Grow is thrilled to offer its customers a new level of support in financing their indoor farming projects with Contain Inc.

"The vertical farming industry is in its infancy in the UK, but with worsening weather conditions impacting harvests across the country, indoor farming has the opportunity to provide a reliable source of food throughout the year," said LettUs Grow CEO & Founder, Jack Farmer. "A growing number of new entrant growers and entrepreneurs are turning to vertical farming for this very reason, and a jumpstart in funding their container farm ventures will help secure a reliable food system that doesn't cost the earth much sooner. We need all manner of stakeholders to make sure they are growing food in the most sustainable way possible, and the entrepreneurial market has a real opportunity to pave the way for others to follow suit.”

With this new vendor relationship, LettUs Grow is excited to bring its innovative “DROP & GROW” container farm to the masses. The container farm outfits aeroponics hardware in addition to the company's innovative and helpful "Ostara" software. The Ostara system manages the container farm's temperature, humidity, and irrigation controls with unique crop "recipes" developed by LettUs Grow. The company continues to create and upload more crop recipes to Ostara to aid customers long past the point of sale.

Contain Inc is delighted to support LettUs Grow with its mission. "We share the belief that controlled environment agriculture is the future of farming," said Doug Harding, Head of Leasing & Vendor Relations at Contain Inc. "LettUs Grow’s technology adds immense value to the industry by helping new entrants grow crops with confidence and ease."

About LettUs Grow

LettUs Grow is a team of growers, engineers, plant scientists, software developers and business experts, who all care deeply about food and the environment. Together we design and build aeroponic technology and farm management software for indoor and vertical farms. We believe careful innovation in farming can make the world a better place.

About Contain Inc

Contain is out to empower the indoor ag industry of tomorrow. Our first and key mission is bringing easier and faster financing to controlled environment agriculture, but we aren't stopping there. We create platforms to move the industry forward, and most importantly, find ways to make indoor ag more accessible to farmers like you.

