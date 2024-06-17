Contain Inc. Releases New Briefing Paper on the Hydroponic Hops Market

Hydroponic Hops Briefing Paper Cover Hops Briefing Paper

Innovative Approaches to Craft Beer Production Highlighted in Latest Report

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contain Inc., a leading hub for indoor agriculture offering leasing, pre-owned equipment, and data services for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) farmers, has released a briefing paper on the emerging hydroponic hops market. This new report provides an analysis of the benefits, challenges, and economics associated with hydroponic hops cultivation, focusing on its impact on the craft beer industry.

Benefits of Hydroponic Hops

Hydroponic hops farming offers numerous advantages, including the ability to control the growing environment, leading to higher yields and consistent quality. This method allows for multiple harvests per year, compared to the single annual harvest typical of traditional hops farming, and significantly reduces water usage. Additionally, the controlled environment eliminates the need for pesticides, resulting in a more sustainable and eco-friendly product.

Challenges of Hydroponic Hops

Despite its advantages, hydroponic hops cultivation presents several challenges. High initial investments for setting up CEA systems and ongoing operational costs can be substantial. Technical expertise is required to manage the controlled environment effectively. Furthermore, market acceptance remains a hurdle as traditional growers and brewers may be resistant to adopting new methods.

Economics of Hydroponic Hops

The global hops market, valued at approximately USD 8.1 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 11.2 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing popularity of craft beer, according to market research firm ReportLinker. This growth presents a lucrative opportunity for hydroponic hops growers. However, the high costs associated with hydroponic systems must be balanced against the potential for increased yields and higher quality produce. Ekonoke, a Spanish startup featured in the briefing paper, exemplifies successful hydroponic hops cultivation, having secured funding from investors such as Clave Capital.

Highlight on TotalGrow Lights

The report also highlights the role of TotalGrow Lights, a Contain vendor, in supporting the hydroponic hops industry with advanced lighting solutions that enhance growth and productivity.

For an analysis of the hydroponic hops market, including insights on the benefits, challenges, and economics, download the full briefing paper by logging into the Contain Insights site.