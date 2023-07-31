Equipped Unveils AI-Driven Platform for Pre-owned Indoor Farm Equipment Buyers and Sellers

Equipped Dashboard Screencap Equipped Listing Fee Options Pre-Owned Indoor Farm Equipment Market White Paper

Equipped, an online marketplace for pre-owned indoor farm equipment, goes live with new and enhanced features, functionality, and design.

We’re excited to have combined new tech like AI with our experience in working with indoor farmers over the past three years to create a first-of-its-kind marketplace for the industry.” — Nicola Kerslake, Founder & CEO, Contain Inc

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipped, the online marketplace for selling and buying pre-owned indoor farm equipment, announces a range of upgraded features, a fresh design, and enhanced functionality. Equipped 2.0 delivers a smooth user experience, transforming the way farmers and new entrants engage in the indoor agriculture equipment space.

“We’re excited to have combined new tech like AI with our experience in working with indoor farmers over the past three years to create a first-of-its-kind marketplace for the industry.” said Nicola Kerslake, founder and CEO of Contain, Inc.

Key highlights of Equipped 2.0:

-Streamlined User Interface: Equipped's new design offers a visually appealing and intuitive interface, making navigation effortless and enjoyable for both buyers and sellers.

-Advanced Search and Filtering: The enhanced search and filtering options enable users to quickly find the equipment they need, ensuring a seamless browsing experience.

-Improved Listing Management: Equipped 2.0 introduces a simplified listing management system, empowering sellers to showcase their inventory with ease and efficiency. It utilizes predictive pricing to make listing and offer prices more likely to succeed and incorporates AI to speed the listing process.

-Secure Transactions: Equipped prioritizes security and trust, working with payment providers that offer a secure environment for buyers and sellers to engage in transactions with peace of mind.

With the launch of Equipped 2.0, the platform aims to become the go-to destination for all things pre-owned indoor farm equipment, whether it's lighting or container farms. Its current listing inventory includes a wide range of CEA farm equipment, such as automation and harvesting equipment and energy efficient lighting.

Users can start buying, selling, and exploring the new platform now by visiting Equipped.farm and creating an account for even more capabilities.

Alongside Equipped’s platform upgrade, Contain Inc., Equipped owner and Indoor agriculture fintech specialist, released its latest white paper “Buying & Selling Pre-Owned Indoor Agriculture Equipment'' exploring the landscape and benefits of pre-owned equipment in the industry, considerations when buying and selling, and how to navigate the Equipped platform. This can be downloaded from user’s dashboards at Equipped.farm, or on Contain’s data platform at insights.contain.ag.

About Contain, Inc

Contain is out to empower the indoor ag industry of tomorrow. Our first and key mission is bringing easier and faster financing to controlled environment agriculture, but we aren't stopping there. We create platforms to move the industry forward, and most importantly, find ways to make indoor ag more accessible to farmers like you. Our platforms include equipment leasing through Contain (contain.ag), pre-owned farm equipment sales and purchase through Equipped (equipped.farm) and microlearning for potential vertical farmers through Rooted (rooted.global).