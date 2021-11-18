Iowa pork producers sue over California’s pig standards

(Subscription required) The Iowa Pork Producers Association sued Attorney General Rob Bonta to block Proposition 12, a 2018 voter-backed initiative that set standards for raising pigs and other animals sold in California. California’s laws on animal farming standards have often stood up to judicial review, but the plaintiffs said the inclusion of criminal penalties is especially problematic.
