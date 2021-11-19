GFP Shares Important December Dates with Individuals

November 15, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (GFP) today announced several major dates individuals need to be aware of as GFP transitions to a new e-commerce system. The new e-commerce system is called Go Outdoors South Dakota and will go live December 15, 2021. This system combines the purchases of hunting and fishing licenses with our state parks camping reservations and other purchases.

The first important date individuals need to be aware of is December 7. This is the last day to purchase a park entrance license that may be given as a gift for it to arrive in the mail prior to Christmas.

“Park entrance licenses are a popular gift for the holiday season,” said Parks Business Manager, Jodi Bechard. “As we transition to the new e-commerce system, we will not be able to sell park entrance licenses from December 8-15 and with mail delivery over the holiday season, licenses purchased after December 15 will likely not arrive in time for Christmas.”

GFP will also not be able to accept new camping reservations from December 8-15. Reservations made prior to this time will still be honored, but new reservations will not be able to be made during the transition period.

“To ensure everyone’s existing reservations transition properly to our new system, we will not be able to accept new reservations for one week,” said Bechard. “If you wish to stay at a state park during this time, please make your reservations prior to December 7 or contact the park directly.”

Hunters will also have an important date to remember. The last day to purchase preference points from the 2021 season will be December 14. In past seasons, this deadline had been December 15.

“The deadline for hunters to purchase their preference points will be one day earlier this year,” said Wildlife Administration Section Chief, Heather Villa. “While this is a very small change, we want to make sure all hunters are able to obtain their preference points in 2021.”

Once the new e-commerce system goes live on December 15, individuals will be able to log in and view their preference points, upcoming camping reservations and continue to purchase their licenses as they normally would.

“Our new e-commerce system is going to make it much easier for our customers to get outdoors and we’re very excited for December 15,” concluded Villa.