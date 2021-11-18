Funding Opportunity: Provider of Student Growth Measures for Use in Institutional Accountability, Educator Evaluation, and to Determine Equitable Access to Effective Educators

Provider of Student Growth Measures for Use in Institutional Accountability, Educator Evaluation, and to Determine Equitable Access to Effective Educators

RFP Documents

Application in PDF Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents Data Privacy Addendum Minority & Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Requirements

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) Office of Accountability is seeking proposals to provide student growth measures for use in Institutional Accountability determinations pursuant to the Commissioner’s Regulations §§100.19 and 100.21, and State-provided growth scores for teachers, principals, schools, and districts pursuant to New York State Education Law §3012-d as well as NYSED’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan to ensure equitable access to effective teachers.

Subcontracting will be limited to thirty percent (30%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

NYSED will award one (1) contract pursuant to this RFP. The contract resulting from this RFP will be for a term anticipated to begin October 1, 2022 and to end December 31, 2027. If the incumbent vendor is awarded the contract, it is anticipated to begin January 1, 2023 and to end December 31, 2027.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE)

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section below.

Statewide

See Mandatory Requirements section of the RFP.

Components contained in RFP Proposal #23-005 are as follows:

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Submission Documents (separate document)

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by email to GrowthRFP@nysed.gov no later than the close of business December 6, 2021. Questions regarding this request should be identified as Program, Fiscal or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted here no later than December 20, 2021.

The following are the designated contacts for this procurement: Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters Jennifer Todd Samuel Rose Brian Hackett

Submission Instructions and Due Date

Proposals under this Request for Proposal must be submitted electronically to CAU@nysed.gov. The subject line in the email should read “BID SUBMISSION RFP #23-005 [legal name of the organization].

The submission documents, technical proposal, cost proposal, and MWBE packages must be submitted as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP, preferably in Microsoft Word/Excel or editable PDF file for each.

All emailed documents must be received by the State Education Department at CAU@nysed.gov no later than 3:00 PM on January 14, 2022. Proposals received after the due date and time will not be accepted or considered for a contract award.

Please see the information below for instructions on submitting an electronic bid. All bids must be received by 3:00 PM on January 14, 2022 to be considered.

As indicated in the RFP, proposal documents should be submitted in Microsoft Office (Word/Excel) documents. PDF files that are editable and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) searchable are acceptable. Please do not submit the proposal as a scanned PDF. Submission documents requiring a signature must be signed using one of the methods listed below, and must be submitted in a Microsoft Office, PDF, or JPG document. A scanned PDF is acceptable for these documents. The following forms of e-signatures are acceptable: Handwritten signatures on faxed or scanned documents E-signatures that have been authenticated by a third-party digital software, such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign Stored copies of the images of signatures that are placed on a document by copying and pasting or otherwise inserting them into the documents Unacceptable forms of e-signatures include: A typed name, including a signature created by selecting a script or calligraphy font for the typed name of the person “signing” To identify the signer and indicate that the signer understood and intended to agree to the terms of the signed document, the signer will sign beside or provide by email the following attention: “I agree, and it is my intent, to sign this document by [describe the signature solution used] and by electronically submitting this document to [name of recipient individual or entity]. I understand that my signing and submitting this document is the legal equivalent of having placed my handwritten signature on the submitted document and this attestation. I understand and agree that by electronically signing and submitting this document I am affirming the truth of the information contained therein.” In order to ensure the timely receipt of your bid, please use the subject line “BID SUBMISSION RFP #23-005 [legal name of organization]” – failure to appropriately label your bid or submitting a bid to any email address other than the one identified above may result in the bid not being received by the deadline and considered for award. Bids must be received by 3:00 PM on January 14, 2022 or they will be disqualified.

Application in PDF Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents Data Privacy Addendum Minority & Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Requirements