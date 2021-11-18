PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Presentation for Route 18 Rochester-Monaca Bridge Preservation Project

Pittsburgh, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a virtual plans presentation for the preservation project of the Route 18 Rochester-Monaca Bridge over the Ohio River in Monaca and Rochester boroughs.

The proposed project involves a bridge deck overlay, expansion joint replacement, spot/zone painting, steel & concrete repairs, drainage improvements, signage, and other miscellaneous construction. The project will be constructed under a full detour for vehicles via the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge and will remain open for pedestrians. Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023.

As part of PENNDOT's public involvement process, we have provided a PowerPoint presentation to learn more about the project. Interested individuals can access the presentation beginning Friday, November 19 at:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-11/PublicMeetings/BeaverCounty/Pages/Rochester-Monaca-Bridge-Preservation.aspx

Please contact Mike Krajcovic, P.E., Project Manager, at 412.429.4915 or via email at michkrajco@pa.gov if you have any questions or concerns.

Media Contact: Steve Cowan, (412) 429-5010 (Office); (412) 334-5436 (Cell Phone)

# # #