PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Presentation for Route 18 Rochester-Monaca Bridge Preservation Project

Pittsburgh, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a virtual plans presentation for the preservation project of the Route 18 Rochester-Monaca Bridge over the Ohio River in Monaca and Rochester boroughs.

The proposed project involves a bridge deck overlay, expansion joint replacement, spot/zone painting, steel & concrete repairs, drainage improvements, signage, and other miscellaneous construction. The project will be constructed under a full detour for vehicles via the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge and will remain open for pedestrians.  Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023.

As part of PENNDOT's public involvement process, we have provided a PowerPoint presentation to learn more about the project.  Interested individuals can access the presentation beginning Friday, November 19 at:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-11/PublicMeetings/BeaverCounty/Pages/Rochester-Monaca-Bridge-Preservation.aspx

Please contact Mike Krajcovic, P.E., Project Manager, at 412.429.4915 or via email at michkrajco@pa.gov if you have any questions or concerns.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability.  If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PENNDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717‑787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Media Contact: Steve Cowan, (412) 429-5010 (Office); (412) 334-5436 (Cell Phone)

# # #

