San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill Penthouse to Auction with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

The Telegraph Hill Penthouse, 10 Reno Place, San Francisco, California Two stunning rooftop terraces for outdoor entertaining Chic owner’s penthouse plus four income residences Coveted Telegraph Hill location with quick access to FIDI 270-degree views of San Francisco’s skyline and the Bay

In cooperation with Victoria Clemons & Julia Bernardini of Compass, The Telegraph Hill Penthouse will auction No Reserve in December.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just off Green Street on the coveted western slope of Telegraph Hill, The Telegraph Hill Penthouse will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Victoria Clemons and Julia Bernardini of Compass. Currently listed for $6.995 million, the property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on December 10–17th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

The skyline of San Francisco stretches around 10 Reno Place, and this building is the perfect home base to bask in it. Showcasing multiple improvements, this multi-story property offers income potential with four private apartments in addition to the penthouse. The luxury owner’s penthouse contains two rooftop terraces. The penthouse and terraces offer 270-degree views of the Bay, the GG Bridge, Coit Tower, Transamerica Pyramid, and Saints Peter and Paul Church. Just below, the three-bed, three-bath penthouse has been updated with modern finishes. Walls of glass provide natural light, playing off the hardwood floors and the ceilings. The kitchen boasts chic appliances surrounded by Calacatta Laza quartz countertops in a space for entertaining. The four apartments below pair quintessential San Francisco style with an unbeatable location, ideal for income potential or a family compound in the heart of historic Telegraph Hill.

Listing agents, Victoria Clemons and Julia Bernardini believe that, “This Telegraph Hill penthouse offers iconic views, the most desirable location in San Francisco plus income potential. Truly one-of-a kind".

Additional features include two large rooftop terraces that include a common area with a deck and plants. The building contains four private one-bed one-bath apartments with city views and patios. Two of these units were remodeled down-to-the studs. The property features many upgrades and features such as a security system, a custom iron security gate, a private stairway, numerous updates including electrical, radiant heat, windows, decks, interior/exterior painting, and new pipes for main plumbing. All of these amenities are located atop the city in a privately owned and gated alley in Telegraph Hill. The Telegraph Hill Penthouse is just under three minutes to San Francisco’s Financial District and Downtown, Washington Square Park, North Beach, Jackson Square, and Levi’s Plaza. The penthouse is only 25 minutes by car to the San Francisco International Airport.

One of San Francisco's original “Seven Hills”, Telegraph boasts history and charm: the community feels like a small town of its own, a haven in the bustling city. The wooden walkways of the Filbert Street Steps crisscross throughout the Hill, connecting its destinations with routes that meander through community gardens and trees. Beach stretches from the bottom of Telegraph Hill all the way to the Bay, bursting with cafes and nightlife. All the amenities of San Francisco are yours to enjoy.

The Telegraph Hill Penthouse, located at 10 Reno Place, is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 46 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.