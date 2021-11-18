DNR enforcement actions for Nov. 18

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Bremer County 1859 Ventures LLC Provide a list of contractors; send at least one employee to a three-day Asbestos Inspectors course and submit proof of completion; and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Amendments

Franklin County LJ Unlimited, LLC and Dustin J. Abbas Replacing LJ Unlimited, LLC with Dustin J. Abbas, the prospective new owner of the facility; all manure shall be removed from the facility within three years of the sale unless the facility has been repopulated; and alternatively, if the sale to Mr. Abbas is not finalized, all manure must be removed from the facility prior to its sale to any future owners.