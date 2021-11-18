Baker-Polito Administration Announces $2.5 Million MassWorks Award for Fall River; also announces next round of Urban Agenda Grant awards 

FALL RIVER — Today, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy were joined by state and local officials to announce a $2.5 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant to Fall River to fund key sewer and water system upgrades. Also today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced the latest round of Urban Agenda Grant Program awards, which total $2.5 million to support 30 projects in 26 communities. Among the Urban Agenda recipients, Fall River-based Bristol County Chamber Foundation received a $100,000 award for Viva Fall River, a program that seeks to activate vacant storefronts, attract new businesses, and increase downtown pedestrian traffic. The Urban Agenda Grant Program is designed to support community development that is grounded in collaboration and focused on economic opportunities with local significance. Both MassWorks and the Urban Agenda Grant Program are included in the Community One Stop for Growth platform, a single application portal and collaborative review process of grant programs launched in January 2021 that make targeted investments based on a development continuum. “We are excited to partner with Fall River to support upgrades to public infrastructure that will leverage a $20 million private investment, and result in construction of a new cold storage facility,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Combined with the Urban Agenda award to the Bristol County Foundation, made through the One Stop, Fall River can continue to pursue its plans to increase economic activity, create more jobs, and enhance the vibrancy of the city’s downtown.” “This MassWorks award opens the door to key improvements that are necessary for Fall River to advance its plans for continued economic growth,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “As Fall River shows us, in just its first year, the One Stop program has made it possible for communities to access multiple funding programs at once that puts the economic and community development goals for more cities and towns within reach.” Fall River’s MassWorks award will fund the replacement of the Wilson Road Sewer Pump Station, which has exceeded its useful life, and construction of a new drinking water pump station. The Wilson Road facility serves the Fall River Industrial Park and these upgrades would improve capacity and resiliency. The work would also support a planned $20 million private investment by Hutchens Holding III LLC (IceCube Cold Storage & Logistics) to construct a 200,000 square foot, best-in-class cold storage facility to serve an unmet need in Massachusetts. Fall River’s award is part of this year’s round of MassWorks Infrastructure Program Grants announced recently and is included among 56 grants – the largest number of awards in a single year in six years – totaling $66.5 million to 50 communities. Among this year’s MassWorks projects, 29 are reactivating underutilized sites, 27 are supporting transit-oriented developments and 29 have a mixed-use component. Additionally, 14 communities are receiving their first ever MassWorks award. Including this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 326 MassWorks grants to 181 communities and has invested over $608 million in public infrastructure projects throughout the Commonwealth. These grants have directly supported the creation of 21,000 new housing units and tens of thousands of new construction and permanent jobs, while also leveraging over $13 billion in private investment. MassWorks is a competitive program that offers cities and towns flexible capital funding to support and accelerate housing production and job growth and is the largest program in Community One Stop for Growth. Including MassWorks grants, the Community One Stop awarded $88 million to 196 projects in 122 communities across the Commonwealth in its first year. Of the 196 projects awarded, nearly one-third were located in a rural or small town, half were located in a Housing Choice Community, and one-third were located in a Gateway City. “We created the One Stop to offer access to a wide variety of programs through a single, streamlined process that ensures that valuable funds can be directed more effectively, to more communities, in less time,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “The One Stop gives communities the opportunity to work collaboratively with us, to pursue multiple projects simultaneously and to meet their economic development goals. Fall River has demonstrated how communities can be creative with grant funding to maximize the impact of their investments in public infrastructure. While the first year of the One Stop has shown tremendous promise, the demand for our programs demonstrates that we can do more.” “Fall River’s industrial spirit has always been a core part of our identity and our economy,” said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan. “The MassWorks Grant will pave the way for expansion in our Industrial Park by allowing us to make much needed infrastructure improvements in the area. This project will support Fall River’s ongoing revitalization, bring more jobs to our community, and solidify Fall River’s status as a regional manufacturing hub. I am grateful to the Baker-Polito Administration for keeping the unique needs of municipalities and the business community in mind through the Community One Stop for Growth program.” “In the Legislature, I have always been proud to support programs that make a real, tangible difference in cities and towns across the Commonwealth like MassWorks and Urban Agenda,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “I am thrilled that Fall River was recognized with these grant awards. Thank you to Baker-Polito Administration for prioritizing local infrastructure and supporting urban neighborhoods in Massachusetts.” "I was proud to join Lieutenant Governor Polito and Secretary Kennealy in announcing Fall River’s 2021 MassWorks Grant and Urban Agenda award,” said Representative Carole Fiola. “These investments made in our city help improve infrastructure and help promote our communities. This funding allows for critical upgrades that will keep our city thriving." “This funding will provide extensive supports to the residents of Fall River through economic development and job creation and much needed infrastructure improvements,” said Representative Paul Schmid. “We are grateful for these improvements and the lasting impact they will have.” The full list of this year’s MassWorks grant recipients can be found here.

Urban Agenda Grant Program Recipients:

Ashfield - $30,000 to facilitate the development of a Master Plan that will include land use and development patterns, housing, transportation, employments centers, jobs, training; water and sewer infrastructure; vacant or underutilized buildings; broadband access; environmental resources; food resources; forestry resources; cultural and historic resources.

- $30,000 to facilitate the development of a Master Plan that will include land use and development patterns, housing, transportation, employments centers, jobs, training; water and sewer infrastructure; vacant or underutilized buildings; broadband access; environmental resources; food resources; forestry resources; cultural and historic resources. Barnstable - $55,000 to support the purchase of a refrigerated van/food truck for the Family Meal Delivery Van program to deliver perishable meals to those in need in the community.

- $55,000 to support the purchase of a refrigerated van/food truck for the Family Meal Delivery Van program to deliver perishable meals to those in need in the community. Boston - $65,000 for the Community Music Center of Boston to support the center’s Arts-Sector Youth Workforce Development program.

- $65,000 for the Community Music Center of Boston to support the center’s Arts-Sector Youth Workforce Development program. Boston - $100,000 for the Boston Planning and Development Agency to support CommonWealth Kitchen’s Retail Launchpad. The launchpad will support three BIPOC-owned food companies in the operation of vendor kiosks at the MIT student center.

- $100,000 for the Boston Planning and Development Agency to support CommonWealth Kitchen’s Retail Launchpad. The launchpad will support three BIPOC-owned food companies in the operation of vendor kiosks at the MIT student center. Chelsea - $100,000 for La Colaborativa to expand the implementation of the Good Jobs Coalition/Rapid Re-employment Initiative to stabilize Chelsea families’ housing and economic crises through access to jobs.

- $100,000 for La Colaborativa to expand the implementation of the Good Jobs Coalition/Rapid Re-employment Initiative to stabilize Chelsea families’ housing and economic crises through access to jobs. Fall River - $100,000 for the Bristol County Chamber Foundation to support Viva Fall River, a program to create shared promotional materials to showcase the city in a new, positive light, new programming to bring more people downtown, activate vacant storefronts, and provide incubator space to attract new businesses.

- $100,000 for the Bristol County Chamber Foundation to support Viva Fall River, a program to create shared promotional materials to showcase the city in a new, positive light, new programming to bring more people downtown, activate vacant storefronts, and provide incubator space to attract new businesses. Gloucester - $100,000 for the Wellspring House to convene a group of experienced, respected collaborators to evaluate the most pressing local skills gaps for the community of Gloucester and nearby cities and towns, through Wellspring’s program known as Skills Training and Career Development: Linking Local Residents with In-Demand Industries.

- $100,000 for the Wellspring House to convene a group of experienced, respected collaborators to evaluate the most pressing local skills gaps for the community of Gloucester and nearby cities and towns, through Wellspring’s program known as Skills Training and Career Development: Linking Local Residents with In-Demand Industries. Greenfield - $60,000 for Curbside Compost Pilot, which provides biweekly curbside compost pickups for 500 households and builds on existing collaborations with the Compost Cooperative (CC), the City of Greenfield, Jail Reentry Team, MassHire, Martin’s Farm, Just Roots, and Greening Greenfield.

- $60,000 for Curbside Compost Pilot, which provides biweekly curbside compost pickups for 500 households and builds on existing collaborations with the Compost Cooperative (CC), the City of Greenfield, Jail Reentry Team, MassHire, Martin’s Farm, Just Roots, and Greening Greenfield. Groveland - $75,000 for the Groveland Comprehensive Master Plan, which will build on town priorities in the areas of housing, open space and recreation, town center commercial revitalization, environment, and transportation.

- $75,000 for the Groveland Comprehensive Master Plan, which will build on town priorities in the areas of housing, open space and recreation, town center commercial revitalization, environment, and transportation. Holyoke - $100,000 to EforAll/EparaTodos’s program, Holyoke Downtown Business Support, for new, aspiring, and existing Latinx-owned businesses. This project will also oversee the creation of a Downtown Business Committee led by the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce as well as the reopening of the SPARK Co-workspace to allow for increased technical assistance and networking opportunities for new and existing businesses.

- $100,000 to EforAll/EparaTodos’s program, Holyoke Downtown Business Support, for new, aspiring, and existing Latinx-owned businesses. This project will also oversee the creation of a Downtown Business Committee led by the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce as well as the reopening of the SPARK Co-workspace to allow for increased technical assistance and networking opportunities for new and existing businesses. Lawrence - $100,000 for Lawrence CommunityWorks for DyeWorks/East Island Redevelopment, to address food security, affordable housing, and resident health. The DyeWorks/East Island project will create a hub for healthy living in north Lawrence, improving neighborhood conditions, adding amenities, and creating an ecosystem that prioritizes physical and financial health for its residents.

- $100,000 for Lawrence CommunityWorks for DyeWorks/East Island Redevelopment, to address food security, affordable housing, and resident health. The DyeWorks/East Island project will create a hub for healthy living in north Lawrence, improving neighborhood conditions, adding amenities, and creating an ecosystem that prioritizes physical and financial health for its residents. Lynn - $100,000 to support the Economic Development Industrial Corporation of Lynn in efforts to build back a more resilient small business and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Lynn. The EDIC of Lynn has assembled a team of partner organizations to provide critical Technical Assistance to Black and Latino business owners and entrepreneurs to address the most pressing issues facing and their ability to start, sustain and grow their enterprises.

- $100,000 to support the Economic Development Industrial Corporation of Lynn in efforts to build back a more resilient small business and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Lynn. The EDIC of Lynn has assembled a team of partner organizations to provide critical Technical Assistance to Black and Latino business owners and entrepreneurs to address the most pressing issues facing and their ability to start, sustain and grow their enterprises. Medway - $40,000 to assist the town in surveying the region’s nonprofit, higher education, government, and other support resources for local entrepreneurs, and produce a business resource guide that will assist entrepreneurs in establishing new businesses, and existing local businesses to thrive and expand.

- $40,000 to assist the town in surveying the region’s nonprofit, higher education, government, and other support resources for local entrepreneurs, and produce a business resource guide that will assist entrepreneurs in establishing new businesses, and existing local businesses to thrive and expand. Montague - $100,000 for the Turners Falls Canal District Master Plan. The town will undertake a master planning process with the goal of a mixed-use district that reuses the former industrial properties in a way that integrates downtown with the Connecticut River and increases the vibrancy of the town.

- $100,000 for the Turners Falls Canal District Master Plan. The town will undertake a master planning process with the goal of a mixed-use district that reuses the former industrial properties in a way that integrates downtown with the Connecticut River and increases the vibrancy of the town. New Bedford - $75,000 for the city of New Bedford to support a post COVID-19 Master Planning process. The project seeks to create a meaningful opportunity for the community to reassess past and future goals and priorities. The Master Plan update will be inclusive and community driven, leverage existing planning studies, and will be the expression of how New Bedford positions itself for the next generation in an everchanging world.

- $75,000 for the city of New Bedford to support a post COVID-19 Master Planning process. The project seeks to create a meaningful opportunity for the community to reassess past and future goals and priorities. The Master Plan update will be inclusive and community driven, leverage existing planning studies, and will be the expression of how New Bedford positions itself for the next generation in an everchanging world. Pembroke - $75,000 for the town to develop a Master Plan, which will guide zoning, growth, and land use in the years ahead.

- $75,000 for the town to develop a Master Plan, which will guide zoning, growth, and land use in the years ahead. Princeton - $50,000 for Phase 1 of Princeton’s Master Plan. This project will create a comprehensive guide for Princeton over the next 10 to 20 years.

- $50,000 for Phase 1 of Princeton’s Master Plan. This project will create a comprehensive guide for Princeton over the next 10 to 20 years. Provincetown - $100,000 for a project called Provincetown: Launching Small Business and Connecting Workforce to Housing. This project will create 30 new businesses through EforAll. The project will provide new businesses with access to office space and internet in downtown Provincetown at The Commons and engage the community to create and share workforce housing solutions through a targeted pitch contest.

- $100,000 for a project called Provincetown: Launching Small Business and Connecting Workforce to Housing. This project will create 30 new businesses through EforAll. The project will provide new businesses with access to office space and internet in downtown Provincetown at The Commons and engage the community to create and share workforce housing solutions through a targeted pitch contest. Quincy - $100,000 for Bridging the Digital Divide. The City of Quincy, through the Department of Planning and Community Development and in partnership with Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center and the Quincy Chamber of Commerce will convene a Minority Business Roundtable with a mission of improving access to marketing expertise, among other related objectives, for minority owned businesses.

- $100,000 for Bridging the Digital Divide. The City of Quincy, through the Department of Planning and Community Development and in partnership with Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center and the Quincy Chamber of Commerce will convene a Minority Business Roundtable with a mission of improving access to marketing expertise, among other related objectives, for minority owned businesses. Revere - $100,000 for The Neighborhood Developers’ Revere Works 2022 COVID-19 Reemployment & Recovery, a program to meet COVID-19 reemployment needs. The Revere Works coalition will deliver its workforce development continuum to a thousand Revere residents in 2022. The continuum combines adult education with job training, enabling clients to move between stages of the continuum.

- $100,000 for The Neighborhood Developers’ Revere Works 2022 COVID-19 Reemployment & Recovery, a program to meet COVID-19 reemployment needs. The Revere Works coalition will deliver its workforce development continuum to a thousand Revere residents in 2022. The continuum combines adult education with job training, enabling clients to move between stages of the continuum. Salem - $100,000 for the North Shore Community Development Coalition’s Punto Urban Art Museum Headquarters (PUAM HQ). NSCDC will convert vacant commercial space at 98-102 Lafayette St. into the Punto Urban Art Museum Headquarters and Gallery (PUAM HQ). 98-102 Lafayette St. is one of 11 properties that make up Lafayette Housing, an affordable housing resource home to 61 low- and moderate-income families.

- $100,000 for the North Shore Community Development Coalition’s Punto Urban Art Museum Headquarters (PUAM HQ). NSCDC will convert vacant commercial space at 98-102 Lafayette St. into the Punto Urban Art Museum Headquarters and Gallery (PUAM HQ). 98-102 Lafayette St. is one of 11 properties that make up Lafayette Housing, an affordable housing resource home to 61 low- and moderate-income families. Springfield - $100,000 for the Association of Black Business and Professionals, which will partner with the city of Springfield and MassHire to implement a multifaceted plan to address the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on Black small businesses, professionals, and Black and Latino students.

- $100,000 for the Association of Black Business and Professionals, which will partner with the city of Springfield and MassHire to implement a multifaceted plan to address the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on Black small businesses, professionals, and Black and Latino students. Springfield - $100,000 for the Economic Development Council of Western MA for Springfield WORKS (SW) to expand its 2Generation/Whole Family Approach to Careers program to low-income Black and Hispanic families who receive housing subsidies under HUD Section 8 and who qualify for The Family Self- Sufficiency (FSS) Program, an employment and savings incentive program.

- $100,000 for the Economic Development Council of Western MA for Springfield WORKS (SW) to expand its 2Generation/Whole Family Approach to Careers program to low-income Black and Hispanic families who receive housing subsidies under HUD Section 8 and who qualify for The Family Self- Sufficiency (FSS) Program, an employment and savings incentive program. Springfield - $75,000 for the Gasoline Alley Foundation to provide an existing food desert with local, fresh, and sustainable options and a knowledge base for future urban food production and manufacturing sites.

- $75,000 for the Gasoline Alley Foundation to provide an existing food desert with local, fresh, and sustainable options and a knowledge base for future urban food production and manufacturing sites. Springfield - $100,000 to New North Citizens’ Council (NNCC), a nonprofit neighborhood association located in Springfield, which will expand the Mano a la Obra (Let’s Get Down to Work!) program, which provides Latino residents of the North End neighborhood with targeted workforce development by augmenting our business technical assistance programming.

- $100,000 to New North Citizens’ Council (NNCC), a nonprofit neighborhood association located in Springfield, which will expand the Mano a la Obra (Let’s Get Down to Work!) program, which provides Latino residents of the North End neighborhood with targeted workforce development by augmenting our business technical assistance programming. Swansea - $75,000 to support the Swansea Master Plan Update, which will focus on goals including land use, transportation, housing, natural and cultural resources, open space and recreation, economic development, and public facilities and services.

- $75,000 to support the Swansea Master Plan Update, which will focus on goals including land use, transportation, housing, natural and cultural resources, open space and recreation, economic development, and public facilities and services. Topsfield - $100,000 to assist the town in the development of a Master Plan focused on the primary goals of creating commercial development opportunities along the Route 1 corridor, affordable housing and increase the customer-base in the town by supporting the downtown businesses.

- $100,000 to assist the town in the development of a Master Plan focused on the primary goals of creating commercial development opportunities along the Route 1 corridor, affordable housing and increase the customer-base in the town by supporting the downtown businesses. Wakefield - $50,000 for the town of Wakefield, which will work with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to lead a community master planning process to produce a Wakefield Master Plan 2032.

- $50,000 for the town of Wakefield, which will work with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to lead a community master planning process to produce a Wakefield Master Plan 2032. Wenham - $75,000 to the town of Wenham to create a Master Plan that will guide the future growth and development of the town.

- $75,000 to the town of Wenham to create a Master Plan that will guide the future growth and development of the town. Worcester - $100,000 for Worcester’s Main South Community Development Corporation for the Main South Minority Business Economic Empowerment Project. The project’s mission is to economically empower area minority businesses who have been disproportionately impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic.

###