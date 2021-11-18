BWB commuter pass program enrollment offers discounted travel rate as token program targets end date

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117

Fast facts: - BWB commuter pass program (Edge Pass Program) offers a discounted rate to eastbound BWB travelers. - FBCL is currently offering a token redemption program for customers with tokens remaining. As of July 1, 2022, tokens will no longer be accepted as payment. - Travel restrictions continue to evolve, for information related to border crossing criteria, please reach out to the appropriate border security office.

November 18, 2021 - The Michigan Department of Transportation's Blue Water Bridge (BWB) is currently enrolling customers in their discounted commuter Edge Pass Program. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, BWB toll operators transitioned away from cash payments, instead requiring the use of commercial accounts or debit/credit cards as the only acceptable forms of payment while the commuter program was developed.

Customers are encouraged to explore the option of the Edge commuter pass to help streamline payments at BWB tolls and ensure a reduced rate of $2.50/toll for non-commercial vehicles with no more than two axles. In addition to the discounted rate, Edge pass holders will have use of a dedicated toll lane, and 24-hour access to their online account to manage their account balance. As toll operations continue to evolve, use of the Edge commuter pass will ensure seamless payment at the BWB eastbound plaza. Questions regarding the Edge commuter pass can be directed to MDOT-BWB-CustomerCare@Michigan.gov.

In addition to the Edge pass programs discounted rate and ease of use, it is important to note than the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) recently announced they will begin a token redemption program. The FBCL previously sold tokens at a discounted rate for passenger travel. Tokens were an accepted form of payment at both plazas. In 2016, the token program was canceled, but remaining tokens purchased prior to April 1, 2016 were still accepted as payment. Recently, the FBCL announced they will cease acceptance of any remaining tokens by July 1, 2022. A number of tokens still remain in circulation and the FBCL has announced a token redemption program that will transition any remaining tokens to the equivalent number of crossings via their ConneXion pre-payment frequent traveler program. If token holders do not currently have a ConneXion account, it will be created for the user. The ConneXion pre-payment account program was launched by the FBCL in October 2018 and offers users the best toll rate and savings for westbound BWB travel. Anyone currently possessing tokens is encouraged to exchange them by Dec. 31, 2022 via the following locations:

Blue Water Bridge Corporate Centre, 1555 Venetian Boulevard, 4th Floor, Point Edward Ontario. Office Hours are Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Exchange House at Blue Water Bridge. Office Hours 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Duty Free Store at Blue Water Bridge. Open 24 hours/day, all days per week.

As travel restrictions are continually updated for entry into the United States and Canada, it is important for all commuters to understand travel requirements for each border crossings. The most up to date information can be found for both U.S. Customs Border Protection (CBP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the website links below, or by calling each agencies toll free number.