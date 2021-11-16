2021-11-16 17:07:45.207 $50,000 Powerball Winner: 'I Couldn't Believe It!'

2021-11-16 17:07:45.207

A Missouri Lottery Powerball player in St. Louis County saw he hadn’t matched the first number drawn in the Nov. 6 drawing and exclaimed, “Well, I’m not a millionaire!” Luckily, he kept checking and realized he’d matched the other four white-ball numbers as well as the Powerball number drawn.

While he knew he had won something, he wasn’t sure how much when he took the ticket to a Lottery retailer and asked the clerk if he knew how much it was worth.

“I told him, ‘500 bucks, right?’ and the clerk said, ‘Yeah…50 freaking thousand bucks!’” the winner explained.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it!” he added.

The winner also shared plans to use some of the winnings to fix up the basement for his kids.

The winning ticket was sold at On the Run, 16509 Manchester Road in Wildwood, with the winning number combination of 8, 30, 48, 57, 64 and a Powerball number of 9.

In FY21, St. Louis County players won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.

