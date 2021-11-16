Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,233 in the last 365 days.

2021-11-16 17:07:45.207 $50,000 Powerball Winner: 'I Couldn't Believe It!'

2021-11-16 17:07:45.207

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery Powerball player in St. Louis County saw he hadn’t matched the first number drawn in the Nov. 6 drawing and exclaimed, “Well, I’m not a millionaire!” Luckily, he kept checking and realized he’d matched the other four white-ball numbers as well as the Powerball number drawn. 

While he knew he had won something, he wasn’t sure how much when he took the ticket to a Lottery retailer and asked the clerk if he knew how much it was worth.

“I told him, ‘500 bucks, right?’ and the clerk said, ‘Yeah…50 freaking thousand bucks!’” the winner explained.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it!” he added.

The winner also shared plans to use some of the winnings to fix up the basement for his kids.

The winning ticket was sold at On the Run, 16509 Manchester Road in Wildwood, with the winning number combination of 8, 30, 48, 57, 64 and a Powerball number of 9.

In FY21, St. Louis County players won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.

You just read:

2021-11-16 17:07:45.207 $50,000 Powerball Winner: 'I Couldn't Believe It!'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.