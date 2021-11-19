Dangerous, Uncertified Kids Electronics Pervade Amazon, New Study Finds

COSMO Technologies 2021 Buyer Beware Report COSMO Technologies Logo

A new consumer report by COSMO Technologies finds widespread lack of safety certifications or compliance among top-selling kids electronics on Amazon.

This is a growing problem for parents and families. Consumers need to know the dangers posed by shopping on these platforms.” — Russell York, COSMO Co-Founder & CEO

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study of top-selling kids electronics on Amazon has found millions of uncertified, non-compliant kids electronics entering consumer homes every year. The study, conducted by family technology company, COSMO Technologies, examined 250 top-selling kids electronics products on the e-commerce platform, finding 50% with zero evidence of required safety certifications and several products in direct violation of child online data privacy regulations.

The first annual Buyer Beware Report by COSMO Technologies shines a light on the growing problem of unsafe kids products that pervade e-commerce platforms like Amazon, thanks to the explosive growth of third-party sellers. While Amazon’s policies purport to require and ensure safety of all children’s products sold on its platform, this study is the latest in a growing body of evidence highlighting the pervasive dangers that exist on the world’s largest marketplace.

“This is a growing problem for parents and families,” says Russell York, Founder and CEO of COSMO Technologies. “Consumers need to know the dangers posed by shopping on these platforms and how to spot quality products and companies that have made safety for kids and families a priority.”

The report, published ahead of what is expected to be a record-setting online holiday shopping season, found the following:

-- 50% of reviewed products had zero claim or evidence of required safety certifications or testing.

-- 47% of products reviewed came from sellers with no consumer facing website, terms & conditions, privacy policies, etc.

-- 44% of reviewed products carrying the Amazon's Choice seal had no evidence of safety certification or compliance.

-- 3 reviewed products were in direct violation of federal Child Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) regulations.

COSMO reached out to Amazon for comment on these findings and to ask how the platform plans to ensure compliance and safety for kids and families on its platform going forward. An Amazon spokesperson initially responded, however ultimately declined to provide comment before publication of the report.

Today, Amazon ships roughly 1.6 million packages per day with 56% of those coming from third party sellers. The growth of Amazon as a platform has brought both unprecedented ease of access to goods, as well as a whole new world of dangers for consumers.

A 2019 investigative report from the Wall Street Journal found 4,152 items for sale on Amazon's platform that federal agencies had specifically declared unsafe, deceptively labeled, or banned by federal regulators.

In its review, COSMO specifically identified three bluetooth children’s products in direct violation of COPPA. The 1998 U.S. law is designed to protect children’s data and prevent danger from predators online or companies seeking to target or profit from children’s data. The sellers of the identified devices failed to provide any kind of federally required consumer-facing privacy policy for the data-transmitting devices.

COSMO’s report also provides consumers with a four-step process for identifying products that are safe for families and kids. This includes steps for identifying the type of device, researching the company behind the product/listing, and a user-friendly summary of how to find the right safety testing and certifications.

“Sadly, it’s the wild west for consumers when it comes to kids electronics on Amazon,” says Michelle Ross, COSMO’s Co-Founder and COO. “While we’re calling on Amazon to do more to ensure safety for kids, we’re also working to empower consumers to make the best choices.”

