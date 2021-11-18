VSP provides update on Weathersfield death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on Weathersfield death investigation

WEATHERSFIELD, Vermont (Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021) — Following continued investigation, the Vermont State Police is able to provide the following update about a stabbing that occurred Wednesday in Weathersfield in which one person died and a second was injured.

The deceased man is identified as Daniel Murray, 29, of Springfield. Investigators learned that Daniel was experiencing a mental-health crisis and had gone to visit his mother and stepfather at their home on Melody Lane in Weathersfield. Daniel’s stepfather, 68-year-old Donald Brochu, was working to help Daniel when Daniel broke a glass-front cabinet and used a piece of glass to harm his stepfather. Donald suffered critical injuries but was able to escape, at which point Daniel used the sharp object to inflict fatal injuries on himself.

Donald is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further details are available. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes at the Westminster Barracks, 802-722-4600.

***Initial news release, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021***

Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021, in the town of Weathersfield.

The Weathersfield Police Department received a 911 call at about 3:15 p.m. reporting that a domestic altercation had occurred at a home on Melody Lane in Weathersfield. First responders located one adult man deceased at the scene. A second adult man was located in the home with serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was reported in critical but stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

There is no search for a suspect and no indication of a danger to the public.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its initial stages and includes members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division. In addition, VSP is receiving assistance from police departments in Chester, Springfield and Weathersfield, along with the Ascutney Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance, Inc.

The identities of those involved will be released following notification of relatives and continued investigation. The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details are available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

- 30 -