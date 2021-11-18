Submit Release
Agencies approve final rule requiring computer-security incident notification

November 18, 2021

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 3:00 p.m. EST

Federal bank regulatory agencies today announced the approval of a final rule to improve the sharing of information about cyber incidents that may affect the U.S. banking system. The final rule requires a banking organization to notify its primary federal regulator of any significant computer-security incident as soon as possible and no later than 36 hours after the banking organization determines that a cyber incident has occurred. Notification is required for incidents that have materially affectedâ€”or are reasonably likely to materially affectâ€”the viability of a banking organization's operations, its ability to deliver banking products and services, or the stability of the financial sector.

In addition, the final rule requires a bank service provider to notify affected banking organization customers as soon as possible when the provider determines that it has experienced a computer-security incident that has materially affected or is reasonably likely to materially affect banking organization customers for four or more hours.

Compliance with the final rule is required by May 1, 2022.

