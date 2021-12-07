Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,933 in the last 365 days.

Quikteks Tech Support Offers Email Security Tips When Opening an Email

Quikteks Logo

IT Security | Quikteks

Man on laptop on couch

What should you do after clicking on a suspicious email?

Be skeptical of every incoming e-mail. By taking just a few simple steps, you can keep yourself safe while online.”
— Andrew Rich, CEO
FAIRFIELD, NJ, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phishing emails attempt to trick people into giving out personal information. They often begin with generic greetings such as “Dear valued member,” “Dear account holder,” or “Dear customer.” While it is best to avoid clicking on these emails, Quikteks, a locally managed IT firm based in Fairfield, New Jersey, offers tips for what to do after clicking on a suspicious email.

1. Remain calm. People who panic after clicking a suspicious link may begin “emotional clicking,” which can spread the virus further.

2. Disconnect or unplug from the internet to stop the spread of any potential threats. Sign out of Wi-Fi networks or unplug Ethernet cords.

3. Back up computer files, including important and irreplaceable information. Using a USB thumb drive is a great option. If files are already backed up to the Cloud or an automatic backup solution, files only need to be backed up since the last backup was done.

4. If there is already an antivirus program installed on the computer, run it. Make sure to ignore all messages asking to connect to the internet. Quikteks recommends Malwarebytes. Remove or quarantine any threats found by the antivirus program.

5. Change passwords, especially if any information was entered into an untrusted source. Quickteks offers a great way to memorize complex passwords.

Quikteks founder and CEO Andrew Rich says that phishing scams tend to increase during the holiday shopping season. “Be skeptical of every incoming e-mail. By taking just a few simple steps, you can keep yourself safe while online,” Rich said. “With Quikteks, we help our clients keep their employee and customer data secure year-round.”

View a video about Quikteks’ managed IT services at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dkl8jLN1k6s.

About Quikteks Business Technology Solutions
Quikteks is the leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Fairfield, NJ serving small and medium sized businesses in the NJ/NY area. From technical help desk support to network security, Quikteks prevents IT issues, "techaches" and costly downtime, so businesses can accelerate their success.

Learn more about Quikteks Business Technology Solutions at https://www.quikteks.com. Follow the company for tech news, tips, and alerts on Facebook and Twitter at @Quikteks, on Instagram at @quikteksit, on YouTube at @QuikteksLLC, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/238090.

END
# # #

Andrew Rich
Quikteks
+1 9738824644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Quikteks Tech Support Offers Email Security Tips When Opening an Email

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.