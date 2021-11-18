PennDOT Reopens Rapps Dam Road Covered Bridge in East Pikeland Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the historic Rapps Dam Road Covered Bridge over French Creek in East Pikeland Township, Chester County, following the completion of structural repairs due to damage caused by an oversized vehicle.

PennDOT's contractor replaced the knee braces, bridging joists, and one floorboard and timber header, which were damaged by the vehicle crash this past summer. Plans are also in place to install bridge headache bars to curb future damage caused by oversized vehicles.

The Rapps Dam Road Covered Bridge over French Creek was originally built in 1866 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The bridge is 106 feet long and 14 feet wide. The bridge carried an average of 3,600 vehicles a day.

Before this repair, PennDOT had rehabilitated the historic covered bridge three times since 2011. In 2018, repairs also occurred due to a vehicular crash.

In fall 2015, PennDOT rehabilitated the historic covered bridge after it was severely damaged by a tractor trailer in April 2014. The contractor restored the Burr Arch truss, installed new ceiling joists and braces, and replaced wooden cross members on the roof.

In fall 2011, PennDOT completed a rehabilitation project on the bridge by removing and replacing its deteriorated cedar shake roof, redwood siding and timber decking. Crews also replaced four steel beams supporting the bridge deck and repaired the structure's stone abutments and wing walls.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

