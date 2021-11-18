Equator Releases Convenient and ADA Compliant Pedestal For Hygienic Combo Washer-Dryers

Combo Washer Dryer with Pedestal

Consumers can now pair the Super Combo Washer-Dryer EZ5500 CV with an 11-inch high pedestal to make laundry more accessible and enjoyable for everyone

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce the release of its PDL 4455 Laundry Pedestal that fits perfectly with its hygienic, 18-pound capacity Super Combo Washer Dryer EZ 5500 CV. The PDL 4455 raises the washer-dryer 11 inches higher, relieving back strain and making the unit ADA compliant for individuals with disabilities. The pedestal is also equipped with a drawer for the convenient storage of laundry supplies.

The PDL 4455 also allows more families to enjoy the germ-busting innovation of the All in One Washer Dryer. By heating water up to 165 degrees, this unit kills viruses and contagions, including COVID-19, and eliminates dust mites and allergens. Plus, the stainless steel drum and baffles are coated with an anti-microbial technology that prevents bacteria growth. The unit can also clean itself, utilizing 131-degree temperatures for complete disinfection.

Equipped with a variety of super quiet and energy efficient cycles, it is also the only combo washer-dryer in the world that can switch from a vented dryer to a condensing one with a push of a button. After adding antifreeze, another button push runs the two-minute winterize cycle, making closing down summer get-a-way homes and boats a breeze.

With a compact, robust design paired with a convenient pedestal, all families can stay safe and worry-free. In addition, the EZ5500 CV and PDL 4455 come in eight different colors: green-black, blue-black, light blue, yellow spring, green summer, red fall, dark blue winter, and white arctic vortex. The MSRP of the Combo washer dryer starts from $1499 and is available on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others. The laundry pedestal is available from $269.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

