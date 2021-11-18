North Dakota again leads nation in highway performance and cost-effectiveness

North Dakota’s highway system ranks first in the nation in overall performance and cost-effectiveness for the second straight year in the Annual Highway Report published this week by Reason Foundation.

The report analyzes the condition, performance and cost effectiveness including administrative overhead of state-owned road networks and bridges.

“This report is a direct reflection of Team ND’s commitment to maintaining our transportation system,” says North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos. “Our employees do a phenomenal job, and it is nice to see their efforts being recognized.”

The report measures the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories, including pavement condition, traffic congestion, structurally deficient bridges, traffic fatalities, and spending (capital, maintenance, administrative, overall) per mile.

Other than ranking 42nd in structurally deficient bridges, North Dakota’s next lowest ranking is 26th.

“The investments made during the special session last week and through the federal infrastructure bill will go far in helping us address our structurally deficient bridges and maintain our best-in-the-nation highway performance,” said Panos. “We are fortunate to have state and local leaders who are invested in infrastructure and moving North Dakota forward.”

The state also ranks 2nd in traffic congestion, 5th in urban interstate pavement condition, and 7th in rural interstate pavement condition.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation maintains 8,624 roadway miles of highway and 1,725 bridges throughout the state.