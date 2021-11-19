The 2021 Vega Digital Awards Announces Second Season’s List of Winners

2021 Vega Digital Awards: Season 2 Winners Announced! 2022 Vega Digital Awards: Calling for Entries! 2022 Vega Digital Awards: Transcending Boundaries

Final results now released for the 2021 Vega Digital Awards: Season 2!

Given the circumstances forced upon the world over the past two years, the tenacity and sheer determination of people to thrive while pushing against the grain is nothing short of excellent.” — Kenjo Ong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Vega Digital Awards have released its list of winners for the second season of the competition, after assessing over 1,200 entries it received from across the entire globe. Among the innovative designs and immaculately crafted works, some walked away clutching victory in their hands.

The Vega Awards is organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), an organization which chooses to honor excellence in the creative and digital space by means of hosting award programs. The competition leverages on IAA’s platform to capture the attention of the global creative digital media industry.

“The level of competition we have seen this year in the Vega Digital Awards is truly humbling. The entries we received this year represent the best of what the industry has to offer,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA remarked. He goes on to commend the entrants, and that “their discipline and dedication to their craft are awe-inspiring”.

IAA reached out to industry professionals to invite them as jurors, as a means of instating impartiality and strict standards of assessment. The jury was tasked with seeking out the best works from a myriad of entries, thereby elevating the industry’s benchmark of excellence and advancing the industry as a whole in the process.

Grand Jury Panel

Out of 13 countries, as many as 26 jurors were involved in the adjudication process. These individuals are known professionals belonging to leading companies from the creative and digital industries, such as Executive Creative Director of LevLane Martin Bihl, Chief Creative Officer of White Rabbit Budapest Levente Kovacs, Executive Creative & Digital Director of Porter Novelli Oscar Solano Brenes, Partner at Cummins&Partners Olivia Santilli, Technical Lead of NBC Sports at NBCUniversal Shefik Macauley, CEO of Responsive Spaces Markus Pargfrieder, Film Director of MichaelWong Films Michael Wong, etc.

Every single entry was assessed using contemporary industry standards. To ensure impartiality, entries were evaluated by multiple judges using the blind judging format, which also speaks volumes on the winning entries’ level of perfection. For 2021, the awards saw participation from countries such as Australia, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Germany, China, India, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and many more.

Participation of International Brands

As the competition received more and more global attention over the years, the Vega Digital Awards began receiving entries tied to renowned organizations from all over the world. Some were submitted directly by the companies themselves, such as STEREOSCREEN, Phonexa, Moving Bits, Aktify, Candyspace, Lost Boys School of Visual Effects, and HireInfluence; whereas some were submitted by entrants who produced works for them, such as The Walt Disney Company, Joico Sweden, ITV, Embraer, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Duolingo, and RocaGroup.

“Given the circumstances forced upon the world over the past two years, the tenacity and sheer determination of people to thrive while pushing against the grain is nothing short of excellent,” Kenjo said. “We look forward to seeing this industry grow and expand in ways beyond what we can currently envision. Truly, the future is now.”