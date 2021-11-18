M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project update: Paving work closing Martin, 12 Mile, and Utica roads in city of Roseville

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

CITY: Roseville

ROADWAYS: M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) Martin Road 12 Mile Road Utica Road

MARTIN ROAD CLOSURE: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

12 MILE ROAD CLOSURE: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

UTICA ROAD CLOSURE: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

PHASE 1 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2021

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE: Late 2022

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Crews are nearing completion of phase I of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) rebuilding project and will require additional full closures of side streets to finish paving the intersection approaches of the newly rebuilt road. Weather permitting, the closures are scheduled as follows:

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18: Martin Road will be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue).

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19: 12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue).

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20: Utica Road will be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue).

Thursday, Nov. 18 to Monday, Nov. 22: Non-signalized side streets, with stop signs, will be closed intermittently for up to 1 hour.

For more information about this project, visit www.MovingMacomb.org.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface on M-3, improving ride quality and safety for motorists and pedestrians.