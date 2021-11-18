CLEANBOX IS HERE - SAFETY IS FIRST

CLEANBOX LOGO CLEANBOX CX CLEANBOX CX

The Ultimate Hi-Tech Hygiene System

ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEANBOX is leading the way to clean. The CLEANBOX series of smart tech systems disinfects everything from VR headsets to cell phones. Paving the way to safely cleaning shared technology in settings that range from a hospital to an amusement park. Hygiene in a public setting is a problem that CLEANBOX has brilliantly solved.

CLEANBOX proprietary engineering offers customers products that consistently and efficiently clean products at the highest efficacy in 60 seconds. The CX Series of products decontaminate head-mounted displays, headsets, headphones, earphones, and HMD controllers. The CX family of products range in size from small and portable to larger back-of-house solutions.

The CX Series is designed to allow tethered electronics to remain plugged in while being cleaned.

Cleanbox Technology Inc. established in 2018 pre-Covid and lab validated with proprietary engineering, is a premium, eco-friendly, smart tech hygiene company, specializing in UVC surface decontamination for frequently used products. Cleanbox’s proprietary engineering of UVC light in an LED environment provides safe, hospital-grade hygiene, killing 99.999% of contagions without the use of chemicals, heat, or liquids; in 60 seconds.

CLEANBOX recently partnered with HTC VIVE to be their go to decontaminating system. This expands CLEANBOX into Asia building on their success in the U.S and Europe, CLEANBOX is currently in 40 countries.

CEO and Co-Founder, Amy Hedrick on HTC’s partnership, “HTC recognizes that their customers need a trusted, reliable and validated health and safety system for their headsets.” Amy goes on to say, “HTC and CLEANBOX are at the forefront of customer support with this partnership.”

Amy Hedrick was featured in Top 10 Business Women to Admire in 2021 by CIOLook. She brings a love and curiosity about the world we live in that sets her apart. “Embrace the fact that you’re a woman- then move past that and lean into the skills you’ve honed that make you a good leader who can build a successful business.”

Keeping people safe is top priority whether riding a roller coaster, walking through an 18th century painting, or educating a kindergarten class by touring the pyramids of Egypt in VR. The 21st century hi-tech life requires a 21st century hi-tech hygiene system, that is CLEANBOX.

