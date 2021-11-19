University of Management and Technology Ranks #13 of the 30 Most Affordable Private Colleges in the U.S

Dr. J. Davidson Frame, UMT Academic Dean and UMT Graduate UMT Graduation Celebration UMT Graduates

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 2021 ranking, Newsweek ranked University of Management and Technology #13 of “The 30 Most Affordable Private Colleges in the U.S.”

In keeping with a long-standing goal to be affordable, the tuition rate for study at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) is the same today as when the university was established in 1998. This stands in marked contrast to the doubling and tripling of tuition rates at the majority of American universities and colleges over the past two decades.

After 23 years in operation and with more than 26,000 graduates spread globally, UMT continues to fulfill the promise it made since it was founded: to offer high-quality education programs that are affordable and convenient. UMT set out as an online university in January 1998, at that time, one of few institutions in the United States to deliver higher education degree programs using internet technology. Over the years, it has built a solid reputation in delivering an educated and job-ready workforce to society. As a result, various sources have rated UMT high in its quality and affordability in 2020. Included here are:

Rank #3 – Top 50 Online MBA Programs and #2 in Student Satisfaction https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-business-administration-degrees/

Rank #18 - Top 20 Nationally Accredited Online Colleges https://www.edsmart.org/best-nationally-accredited-online-colleges/

Rank #18 - The Best Affordable Online MPA Degree Programs https://www.geteducated.com/online-college-ratings-and-rankings/best-buy-lists/best-buy-master-of-public-administration-and-master-of-public-affairs/

Rank #1 - Cheapest Colleges in Virginia by In State Total Cost https://www.collegecalc.org/lists/virginia/most-affordable-in-state-total/

Rank #4 - Cheapest Colleges in Virginia by Out of State Tuition https://www.collegecalc.org/lists/virginia/most-affordable-out-of-state-tuition/

Rank #15 Cheapest Colleges in Virginia by In State Tuition https://www.collegecalc.org/lists/virginia/most-affordable-in-state-tuition/

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington, VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of October 2021, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 26,008 students. Of these, 15,057 have earned their degrees from UMT.

