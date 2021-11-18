Suspects Sought in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Third and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in connection with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the Third and Fifth Districts.

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, at approximately 6:15 pm, the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, approached the victim in the 400 block of T Street, Northeast. One of the suspects engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene on the motorcycle. Fifth District CCN: 21-161-443

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, at approximately 6:50 pm, the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, approached the victim in the 500 block of Q Street, Northwest. One of the suspects engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene on the motorcycle. Third District CCN: 21-161-444

On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, approached the victim in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene on the motorcycle. Fifth District CCN: 21-165-653

On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 5:45 pm, the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, approached the victim in the 2900 block of 8th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene on the motorcycle. Fifth District: CCN: 21-167-563

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.