BridgeLife Thrift Grand Opening
Saturday November 20th at 10:00 AMOLD BRIDGE, NJ, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that BridgeLife Thrift will have its Grand Opening with doors opening at 10am and a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 1:30pm on Saturday, November 20th. Members of Old Bridge Township along with Mayor Owen Henry will be on location to kick off the event and share a few words for BridgeLife Thrift as a part of the Old Bridge Township’s thriving business community.
BridgeLife Thrift is located right in the Marketplace At Matawan (Route 34 and Disbrow Road), store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm.
BridgeLife Thrift is Not an Ordinary Thrift Store, Everything seen in BridgeLife Thrift is a labor of love for our community. From the carefully chosen items brought in for donation, to the new ones purchased to bring into the home, we believe that we are transforming the community of Old Bridge/Matawan one customer at a time. Those who come into BridgeLife Thrift partner with us in caring for life, children, and families in a real and tangible way.
We strive to recognize our staff, volunteers, donators, and shoppers with respect as we work closely with our local communities to impact charitable organizations. 100% of our proceeds will go directly to Calvary Christian School to support Christian Education and Bridge Women’s Center, providing support to women who have chosen life for their babies, with free ultrasounds and programs for single moms.
Donations can be dropped off between 10am to 5pm, Monday through Friday. Drop off is located behind the thrift store, and there will be signs posted with directions on where to drop items off. Please check our guide for items we do & don’t accept by visiting ccob.org or emailing any questions to info @bridgelifethrift.org. Be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our announcements by liking and sharing our content on Facebook at facebook.com/bridgelifethrift.
BridgeLife Thrift is a wholly owned, single member LLC of Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, NJ with all proceeds supporting Bridge Women’s Center, and Calvary Christian School.
