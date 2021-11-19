BELINDA CARLISLE WEARS CALIFORNIA FASHION LABEL “LE SUPERBE” AT THE 2021 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION
Carlisle styled by Le Superbe co-founder and creative director, Jeannine Braden, a longtime fashion collaborator and friend of Carlisle and The Go-Go’sLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belinda Carlisle, award-winning singer and member of The Go-Go’s — the most successful, all-female rock band — wore custom pieces and holiday collection ready-to-wear by the Southern California fashion label, LE SUPERBE, at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction weekend in Cleveland, when The Go-Go’s were honored on October 30. [Note: the star-studded induction ceremony airs Saturday, November 20 on HBO/HBO Max at 8 PM ET.]
Belinda Carlisle was styled by the label’s co-founder and creative director, Jeannine Braden, a longtime fashion collaborator, and friend of both Carlisle and The Go-Go’s. Carlisle wore three Le Superbe looks (editorial photos linked here via GettyImages):
The Go-Go’s - On Stage Performance:
“Stargazer” sequin pleated skirt with “Crown Jewels” colorful, gem-encrusted sweater (from the Holiday 2021 collection, available mid-November)
Red Carpet - Induction Ceremony:
Custom, hand-sequined silver/gold robe worn over reworked Le Superbe vintage jeans, hand-beaded with gold gems (jeans from the Holiday 2021 collection)
Class of 2021 - Inductee Plaque Unveiling:
All Sports Patchwork Skirt (Fall 2021 RTW)
According to Braden, Carlisle’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame looks were selected from the label’s “Roaring Twenties” Holiday 2021 collection; its regal, celebratory, theme — rich in jewel tones, texture, soft knits, high shine, and sequin and gem embellishments — was perfectly matched for the band’s history-making honor.
Braden said, “I wanted Belinda to convey a boldly feminine look with a bit of edge and sophistication, and stay true to her personality. I styled her in pieces that gave her ease of movement and confidence on stage — all while celebrating The Go-Go’s enduring girl-power ethos that’s been with the five women from the moment they burst onto the 80s music scene, right here in Los Angeles.”
Braden first styled Carlisle for the cover of her debut studio album “Belinda" and forged a lifelong friendship spanning over 30 years.
Braden has dressed Carlisle in Le Superbe on numerous occasions, including the Broadway premiere of the musical Head Over Heels, The Go-Go’s at the Hollywood Bowl and Sundance Film Festival, and Carlisle’s solo concert performances and appearances.
Le Superbe’s “Beach to the Boulevard” motto, pays homage to California surf culture and LA’s rock and roll music scene, embraces an effortless mix of new and vintage, high and low, and reflects its Los Angeles roots in every piece. The label is a fan favorite of celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Taraji P. Henson, Ana de Armas, Camila Cabello, Jody Watley, and Kelly Clarkson among others.
Le Superbe’s Fall 2021 collection is out now; the Holiday 2021 collection (shot entirely on location at the iconic Bradbury Building in Los Angeles) will be available mid-November. Now in its third year, Le Superbe is available at 100+ stores and online retailers (Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harvey Nichols, Shopbop, Revolve) and more.
