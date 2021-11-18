Job Announcement - Client Support Position

Client Support Position Announcement

Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Requirements: Social work or criminal justice experience preferred but not required; prior experience working with vulnerable populations preferred but not required.

Qualifications: Proficient written and verbal communication skills; proficient in the use of technology. Will be responsible for assisting clients with social needs and specific case needs. Will also assist LSND attorneys with setting client meetings, engaging clients, gathering documents, and making proper referrals.

Starting salary: $38,000 and up, DOE Excellent benefits package.

Send resume and 3 references to:

Willa Rhoads Legal Services of North Dakota 418 E. Broadway Ave. #25 Bismarck, ND 58501 Phone: 701-222-2110, Ext 314 Fax: 701-258-0043 Email: wrhoads@legalassist.org

Open until filled. EEO based on age, race, color, religion, gender, disability, national origin, or sexual preference