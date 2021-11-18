Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Rural and Small Town Development Fund Award in Lincoln 

LINCOLN — Yesterday, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy joined state and local officials to celebrate the town of Lincoln’s award made through the Rural and Small Town Development Fund grant program. Lincoln’s $400,000 award will support the expansion of an existing wastewater treatment plan that will unlock mixed-use redevelopment opportunities on land adjacent to the Lincoln Commuter Rail Station, including 125 new units of housing. Announced last week, the full round of awards resulted in a total of $3 million in grants to support local projects in communities with populations below 7,000 or a population density of less than 500 people per square mile. This program was created in the Economic Development Legislation signed by Governor Baker in January 2021 and is part of the Community One Stop for Growth platform for municipalities.

Across the Commonwealth, 16 communities are receiving grants ranging from $24,000 to $400,000 to pursue local projects, including physical infrastructure improvements, property acquisition, equipment purchases, or to procure feasibility, engineering, or schematic designs or studies.

“The Rural and Small Town Development Fund is the result of a collaborative process with our colleagues in the Legislature, and I congratulate the communities receiving funding to pursue local projects,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This fund is an important new resource that helps advance high-impact projects in our smaller communities.”

“We are pleased to support communities like Lincoln with this funding and responsive programming that will result in new development opportunities and more housing,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Municipalities of every size and in every region of the Commonwealth share similar goals on initiatives to support vibrant communities, affordable housing and healthy neighborhoods, and this funding allows our Administration to partner with them to make progress.”

“Throughout the Commonwealth, we see example after example of how small projects can build momentum for transformative development in communities that plan for growth,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “Thanks to this award, Lincoln can advance plans for more housing near transit while unlocking future opportunities for development.” The Town of Lincoln and The Community Builders (TCB), the owners of the existing Lincoln Woods wastewater treatment plant, are assessing the existing wastewater treatment plant’s capacity and options for capacity enhancements. The Rural and Small Town Grant will allow the town and TCB to move toward formal engineering and design once a preferred design solution has been identified. Capacity enhancements will support the Mall in the Village Center and a 125-unit mixed income residential development. “DHCD works with municipalities of all sizes in the Commonwealth to assist in planning for community growth and improving the quality of life of all residents,” said Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox. “We are happy to support our rural and small towns to carry out a variety of activities in support of residents, small businesses, and local workforce.” The Rural and Small Town Development Fund grant program is part of the Commonwealth’s Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal and collaborative review process for community and economic development grant programs that make targeted investments based on a Development Continuum. In the One Stop’s first year, the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development received 267 Expressions of Interest from 178 communities through the new, simplified process. For this year’s awards, 196 grant applications received a total of $88.7 million for projects in 122 communities. Of the 196 projects awarded, nearly one-third were located in a rural or small town, half were located in a Housing Choice Community, and one-third were located in a Gateway City. "I'm thrilled that Lincoln will benefit from the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development's Community One-Stop for Growth funding," said Representative Thomas Stanley. "This investment will have an important impact on Lincoln's redevelopment objectives for the Village Center, strengthening infrastructure and fostering a vital and sustainable community for residents, small businesses and the local workforce." Learn more about the Community One Stop for Growth here. The full list of Rural and Small Town Development Fund Awards can be found here.

