pureLiFi named on EE Times Silicon 100 list for the second year running

Leaders in LiFi technology, pureLiFi have been named on the EE Times Silicon 100, an annual list of global electronics and semiconductor start-ups to watch.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leader in LiFi technology, pureLiFi have been named as part of the EE Times Silicon 100, an annual list of global electronics and semiconductor start-ups to watch. Each year EE Times tracks the pulse of the industry to identify emerging technology trends and developments that hold promise for the future. pureLiFi has made this list two years in a row.

LiFi is a wireless technology that uses light rather than radio frequencies to transmit data. By harnessing the light spectrum, LiFi can unleash faster, more reliable wireless communications with unparalleled security, compared to conventional technologies, such as cellular, WiFi and Bluetooth.

With growing demand for bandwidth hungry technologies, such as augmented reality, autonomous robots and vehicles, new wireless communications technologies are needed to enable new use cases and technology breakthroughs. LiFi can provide 2600 times the bandwidth of both WiFi and Cellular combined and can sustain very reliable low latency connections in comparison to other Radio Frequencies technologies that exist in increasingly congested environments.

Alistair Banham CEO of pureLiFi explains the importance of LiFi as an enabling technology.

"For the mobile industry to realise a future of the metaverse, holograms, and manufacturing of the future, we must think beyond radio frequency technology. Only LiFi can deliver the required bandwidth and reliability to power these future use cases.

We believe we’ve made this prestigious list two years running because EE Times has identified the absolute necessity of new secure, high bandwidth and reliable communications. They will also see the strength of pureLiFi’s technology and our team that will deliver pervasive LiFi. We’re honoured to have made the list again amongst a list of very promising companies."

pureLiFi is now offering components ready for integration into consumer electronics such as mobile phone, laptops and tablets. Earlier this year pureLiFi announced the world’s first large-scale deployment of LiFi after securing a multimillion-dollar deal with the US Army Europe. Most recently they also debuted a new LiFi enabled phone marking another key milestone in the realisation pureLiFi’s vision to connect everything and everyone with LiFi.

