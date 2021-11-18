State Police to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

November 18, 2021

The holiday season is upon us. As friends and family travel the roadways and in an effort to keep them safe, the Maryland State Police will be out targeting impaired drivers. As you prepare to celebrate with your friends and families, keep in mind that impairment by alcohol and/or drugs can be deadly.

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Harford County. The goal will be to locate impaired drivers and to promote public awareness of the dangers of impaired driving. In addition to the checkpoint, additional troopers will be on patrol throughout the weekend conducting DUI patrols.

The cost of a ride home is cheap. Have a designated driver, download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app available for Android and Apple devices or one of the rideshare apps. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

The Troopers of the Bel Air Barrack would like to wish everyone a safe holiday season.