Pipe Replacement Project Tomorrow on Captain Bloom Road in Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4013 (Captain Bloom Road) will be closed this week in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, for a pipe replacement project.

Tomorrow, Friday, November 19, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform pipe replacements along Captain Bloom Road between Milts Road and Spruce Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. 

A detour using Routes 890 and 4016 (Plum Creek Road) will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

