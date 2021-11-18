PennDOT, Highway Safety Network Kickoff Operation Safe Holiday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network urged everyone to buckle up while traveling over the holidays at an event held in the Lock Haven University Student Recreation Center last night. As part of their Operation Safe Holiday messaging, they encouraged everyone to choose a designated driver if their celebration plans involve drinking.

“PennDOT is asking drivers to make this a safe holiday season by making good decisions as they travel to holiday gatherings,” said PennDOT District Executive Thomas Zurat. “Impaired driver crashes are completely preventable. Good choices, like designating a sober driver and seat belts, remain your best options for keeping yourself and other travelers safe.”

As part of the event, PennDOT distributed literature on the legal and social consequences of DUI. They also gave attendees the chance to complete puzzles while wearing Drunkbusters impairment simulation goggles.

Outreach and education are just part of the Operation Safe Holiday campaign. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and approximately 350 municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will participate in the Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization that started Monday, November 15, and continues through Sunday, November 28. Drivers pulled over for a moving violation during this mobilization and are not wearing a seat belt will receive two citations: one for the moving violation and another for being unbelted.

Beginning Wednesday, November 24, and continuing through Saturday, January 1, 2022, PSP and approximately 400 municipal agencies statewide will participate in the Holiday Season Impaired Driving Campaign. They will conduct high visibility enforcement efforts such as roving DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints in hopes of reducing the number of fatal and suspected serious injury crashes involving an impaired driver.

According to 2020 PennDOT data, 1,000 crashes involving an impaired driver occurred across Pennsylvania between Thanksgiving and January 2, 2021. There were 26 fatalities in those crashes.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL. Use #PASafeHoliday on social media to show your pledge never to drive impaired and always buckle up.

