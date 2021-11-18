Campbell County Man Indicted, Charged with Second Degree Murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on a murder charge.

On August 19th, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began assisting the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of Powell Valley Shores Circle in Speedwell. Jeffery Warwick (DOB 7/26/83) died as a result of his injuries. During the course of the investigation, agents determined Michael Neal, Jr. (DOB 5/18/79) was the person responsible for Warwick’s death.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Neal with one count of Second Degree Murder. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.