NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESS EXPANSION IN SULPHUR, LA
CITGO PETROLEUM CORPORATION NEW OFFICE BUILDING IN SULPHUR, LASULPHUR, LA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owners of Calcasieu Industrial Park are pleased to announce construction of a new office building for the CITGO Petroleum Corporation began November 8, 2021 at 2575 Calcasieu Industrial Drive. Once completed, the two-story structure will be 50,300 square feet of beautifully designed offices and have 194 parking spaces.
Located off Interstate-10, Calcasieu Industrial Park is a land development partnership between Sealy & Company and Ratcliff Companies, offering tenants and buyers lease, build-to-suit, and purchase/build opportunities.
This partnership brings together two family-owned Louisiana corporations both founded on the entrepreneurial spirit and rooted in strong values. Sealy & Company’s long history of investing in commercial and industrial properties complements Ratcliff’s industrial property development expertise to create an exciting opportunity within the I-10 industrial corridor.
“We are excited to have two Louisiana based companies that share common values develop this facility for CITGO. It is no accident that this opportunity presented itself to our two organizations, as together, we know that we accomplish great things,” indicated Gregg Thompson, CCIM, President of Ratcliff Development.
Mayor Mike Danahay and the City of Sulphur have worked with efficiency and great enthusiasm preparing the way for the new CITGO office building.
Calcasieu Industrial Park is a 100-acre planned Light Industrial Complex located in Sulphur, LA with over 2,600 feet of frontage on the highly traveled Interstate 10. The Park offers sites for shovel-ready projects as well as complete build-to-suits of office-warehouses of 5,000 to 50,000 square feet. The Park supports the areas completed and planned $30 billion of industrial project expansions in the region.
