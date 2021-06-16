New Opportunities for Business Expansion in Baytown, TX
Gateway Ten Business Park Now Under ConstructionBAYTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction on a new 58-acre business park creates new opportunities for businesses near the Port of Houston and Baytown’s thriving petrochemical industry. The Gateway Ten, LLC property is an investment between Crest Industries and Ratcliff Companies, and will offer tenants and buyers the chance to lease, purchase or build on the area along I-10 at Sjolander Road.
This partnership brings together two family-owned Louisiana corporations both founded on the entrepreneurial spirit and rooted in strong values. Crest Industries’ commitment to innovation and continuous improvement complements Ratcliff Development’s industrial property development expertise to create an exciting opportunity within the I-10 industrial corridor.
“Given the location and access of the area, it’s a great opportunity for companies already here that want to expand and also for new companies that want to start leaving their mark on the industry and the area,” says David Grassi, Crest Industries’ project representative and President of Crest Natural Resources.
Infrastructure development on the project began on June 1, and is led by Triple B Services, LLP out of Huffman, TX. Vertical construction is slated to begin in early 2022.
Gateway Ten, LLC will offer multiple spec buildings for lease and purchase and the opportunity for organizations to build-to-suit. New buildings will range from 15,000 to 30,000 square feet, and land parcels are available from 2 to 25 acres.
“We are excited to have an opportunity to work closely with a Central Louisiana Company that we share common values. It is no accident that this opportunity presented itself to our two organizations and we are confident that together, we will accomplish great things,” indicated Gregg Thompson, CCIM, President of Ratcliff Development.
The development team is actively seeking tenants and buyers for the new space. Interested parties can contact Richard Quarles of JLL Marketing, Richard.quarles@am.jil.com, for more information.
Crest Industries – Founded in 1958, Crest Industries is the holding company for a family of world-class, project-oriented businesses specialized in electric power delivery, industrial services, distribution, specialty chemicals and natural resources. The vertically integrated family of companies can see industrial projects through from start to finish and prides itself on the values of doing the right thing, winning together, questioning the status quo, and rising to the challenge. For details, visit CrestOperations.com.
Ratcliff Companies – Located in Alexandria, LA, Ratcliff Companies is a 94-year-old family-owned business dedicated to quality construction, development and real estate services throughout the gulf south and Midwest regions. For details, visit www.ratcliffcompanies.com.
Triple B Services – From the day that Triple B began its operations from a small house in Huffman TX, Keith, his brother Kevin, and father Charles have remained focused on their goal of becoming one of the leading professional construction contractors in the Houston area and southeast Texas. For details, visit triplebservices.com
