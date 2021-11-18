IDNR announces 2021 Off-Highway Vehicle Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the award of a $350,000 grant for the acquisition of land offering off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation through the IDNR Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Program.

Grant funds were awarded to James W. Lowry, Jr. for the acquisition of 70 acres of an existing 180-acre OHV park in LaSalle County.

The OHV grant program provides financial assistance to government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, and other eligible groups or individuals (as noted in Section 3045.20 of the Illinois Administrative Code) to develop, operate, maintain, and acquire land for off-highway vehicle parks, trailside facilities and trails that are open and accessible to the public in Illinois, as well as maintenance and repair of the parks, trails and trailside facilities.

Funds for the grant program are derived from revenue generated in the Off-Highway Vehicle Trails Fund, a special fund in the State Treasury. There are two primary sources for the grant funds. All-terrain vehicles and off-highway motorcycles (purchased for uses other than agricultural) must apply for a $30 certificate of title. Those funds are used for the OHV Grant Program. In addition, riders must purchase a public access sticker for machines operated on sites supported by OHV grant funds.

For information on how to apply for an OHV grant, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/OffHighwayVehicleProgram.aspx

11/18/2021