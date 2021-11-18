ValueHealth Expands Senior Leadership Team with Addition of Thomas Mattingly
Adding Tom to our team of world-class leaders increases our company’s focus on expanding our relationships across the nation.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth® LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, continues to expand its senior leadership team with the addition of Thomas (Tom) Mattingly as Senior Vice President, Payor Channel.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
Mattingly will focus on expanding ValueHealth’s consumer strategies and industry-leading value-based contracts by building relationships with Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) at the national and market level. These relationships will connect more plan members to high-quality, lower-cost surgical care sites in ValueHealth’s high-value national network.
“Adding Tom to our team of world-class leaders increases our company’s focus on expanding our relationships across the nation,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “We’re reinventing the surgical care space, and to do this we need people who are familiar with all aspects of the healthcare industry. Tom’s wealth of knowledge and passion for collaborative leadership will play a significant role as we continue to align with healthcare stakeholders and expand economically sustainable care solutions into new markets.”
Mattingly joins ValueHealth with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, business development and operations. His career includes prior executive roles at CareSource, DentaQuest, Molina Healthcare, Aetna, and The Ohio State University Medical Center. Mattingly most recently served as Senior Vice President, Provider Networks for CareSource, where he successfully led operations and strategy, national contracts, value-based reimbursement and new business network development for the national Provider Networks team.
“I’m honored to join a company with a mission that’s both inspiring and ambitious,” says Mattingly. “Delivering better healthcare outcomes requires building productive, fully aligned partnerships with national and local payors. As ValueHealth continues to expand, I look forward to building these partnerships and bringing the benefits of value-based care to the people who pay for it – employers and employees.”
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
Teresa Olsen
ValueHealth LLC
tolsen@valuehealth.com