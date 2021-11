The Supreme Court will hold an education seminar Friday, Nov. 19 from 12-1 p.m. CDT on Media Coverage of the Supreme Court. The seminar is intended for news media.

One CLE credit has been approved.

Registration link: https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcucuqrqDMiHtVuoEagQu0kagF1tLgwsb1d

Presenters will be the Supreme Court Clerk’s and Jack McDonald, media representative.